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  • Energy Label Europe B
    Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Energy Label Europe B
    Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

273E3LHSB/00

4.5

| (42) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Great entertainment on your big LED display

This big 273E3 Full HD LED display with HDMI, touch control is ready to engage you in the entertainment world

See all benefits

Great entertainment on your big LED display

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

42

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

3
1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Value Widescreen Monitor

This monitor was bought as a gift for me and it was bought on the basis of it looked good. I must say that it does look good out of the box and even better when switched on and hooked up to my PC. It's range of colours and the vividness of them makes this a cracking monitor for the price The only down side about this is the touch sensitivity on the controls for the monitor isn't very sensitive. Overall a good monitor for the price paid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight

20/08/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Een uitstekend product.

Gemakkelijk te bedienen scherm , helder en prachtige kleuren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Mooi monitor

Gemakkelijk aan te sluiten en een prachtig beeld met mooie kleuren, een aanrader!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

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