2 year warranty
Discontinued
273E3LHSB/00
Great entertainment on your big LED display
This big 273E3 Full HD LED display with HDMI, touch control is ready to engage you in the entertainment world
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
4.5
of 5
42
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
andyandsteph
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good Value Widescreen Monitor
This monitor was bought as a gift for me and it was bought on the basis of it looked good. I must say that it does look good out of the box and even better when switched on and hooked up to my PC. It's range of colours and the vividness of them makes this a cracking monitor for the price The only down side about this is the touch sensitivity on the controls for the monitor isn't very sensitive. Overall a good monitor for the price paid.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight
waterschap22
20/08/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
Een uitstekend product.
Gemakkelijk te bedienen scherm , helder en prachtige kleuren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
joelhans
23/06/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
Mooi monitor
Gemakkelijk aan te sluiten en een prachtig beeld met mooie kleuren, een aanrader!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting