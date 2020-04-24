2 year warranty
Discontinued
273V7QJAB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge
A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that's gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display's colours and zoom levels, which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
4.6
of 5
18
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rodge12440
24/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Upgraded monitor as my older Philips was too small
Because past experience with Philips products showed they were always reliable.
Pros
Quality picture and easy set up. Price excellent.
Cons
None found yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-03-24
Martin_Neil
14/11/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best Coffee Machine Bar none
Just delivers brilliant reasl coffee from the bean. It is like having Starbucks at the end of your living room. Cappuccino is just perfect. It allows the volume of coffee to be set for each size of glass and the results are amazin
Pros
plug in go and brilliant
Cons
bigger water tank would be useful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-10-14
Adrianus55
29/11/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Heel mooie monitor
De monitor is mooi met kleuren en dunne randen. En zeer overzichtelijk
Pros
Alles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2022-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2022-10-29
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse