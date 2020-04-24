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All series

  • Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge
  • Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge

Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

273V7QJAB/01

4.6

| (18) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge

A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that's gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display's colours and zoom levels, which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

18

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

24/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Upgraded monitor as my older Philips was too small

Because past experience with Philips products showed they were always reliable.

Pros

Quality picture and easy set up. Price excellent.

Cons

None found yet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-03-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-03-24

14/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best Coffee Machine Bar none

Just delivers brilliant reasl coffee from the bean. It is like having Starbucks at the end of your living room. Cappuccino is just perfect. It allows the volume of coffee to be set for each size of glass and the results are amazin

Pros

plug in go and brilliant

Cons

bigger water tank would be useful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2018-10-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2018-10-14

29/11/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Heel mooie monitor

De monitor is mooi met kleuren en dunne randen. En zeer overzichtelijk

Pros

Alles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2022-10-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QJAB Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2022-10-29

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse