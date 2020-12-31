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MonitorLCD monitor with USB-C docking

276B1/00

3.8
| (106) Reviews

1 award

Simplify your connections
This Philips monitor offers 90W power delivery and a simple laptop docking solution. View QHD images, recharge a laptop and stay connected to Ethernet, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. Eye comfort with TUV certification to reduce eye fatigue.
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with USB-C docking

Simplify your connections

  • B Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

USB-C enables laptop power charging directly from a monitor

USB-C enables laptop power charging directly from a monitor

This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible* laptop directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport and HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional who requires extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions and uses 3D graphic applications, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.

TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue

Philips displays meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low-blue mode, no disturbing reflections, a wide viewing angle, less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for an ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-7185186

Reviews

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3.8

of 5

106

Reviews

31/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

High Quality, ludicrously big display

Picture is great, no dead pixels and the USB hub works very well. Connected to a laptop and desktop simultaneously over USB-C and display port. Has USB-C pass through charging for the laptop so I don't need the power cable. Speakers are surprisingly good for a monitor. Display curve not as intrusive as I thought it would be.

Pros

Screen Size, Screen Quality, Easy Set-Up, Good Connections, Speakers, and USB-C Power Passthrough

Cons

Fairly heavy (though not for it's size), thick chin bezel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 346B1C Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 346B1C Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

21/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So far so good

I bought this monitor two months ago. It works perfectly between different operating systems.

Pros

High image quality, ergonomic adjustment, energy efficiency

Cons

Speaker

This review was made for 346B1C Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

This review was made for 346B1C Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

27/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good product and easy to use

Very good product and easy to use as well, clear sound very satisfying item, certainly will recommend to any one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for B1 Nano cinema speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for B1 Nano cinema speaker

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Disclaimers

  1. The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  6. Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.

  7. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  8. If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.

  9. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  10. The monitor may look different from feature images.