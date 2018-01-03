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  • Energy Label Europe A
    Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Energy Label Europe A
    Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours
  • Vivid, true-to-life colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

276E7QDSW/00

3.9
| (17) Reviews
Vivid, true-to-life colours
This brilliant wide-view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers true-to-life colours wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
See all benefits

in an elegant design

Vivid, true-to-life colours

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

PLS LED wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

PLS LED wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

PLS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, PLS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

17

Reviews

3

03/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent picture quality, great response times

I purchased this monitor to replace a damaged monitor - roughly the same size - HOWEVER, the excellent colour reproduction makes it an ideal monitor to view and edit semi-pro photos such as those taken on the leading digital SLR cameras. The toggle at the rear of the screen is easy to master and the 3rd party software that the monitor ships with, when updated via the internet. provides for a lot of additional benefits. All in All I find this monitor the best I've ever had and competitively priced. Philips provide a wealth of information on their site which helps the user experience.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

22/08/2018

Nederland

Nederland

mooi product!!

Positief: formaat scherm; helder en duidelijk beeld; 'joystick' nog onwennig; vergeleken met vorig gebruikt product enorme vooruitgang!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color

10/02/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Toller und großer Monitor

Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit dem Philips Monitor und freue mich jeden Tag diesen anzuschalten. Jetzt kann ich wieder alle Texte lesen und spare mir eine PC-Brille. :-) Auch die Farbbrillanz ist super. Ich kann nur sagen, dass ich rundum zufrieden damit bin und würde das Produkt erneut kaufen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD-Monitor mit Ultra Wide Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD-Monitor mit Ultra Wide Color

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work

  2. Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org

  5. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. NTSC 85% (CIE1931), sRGB: 122.9%