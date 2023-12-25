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    Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Energy Label Europe F
    Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design
  • Magnificent view in an elegant design

Discontinued

4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

276E8VJSB/00

3.9
| (32) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Magnificent view in an elegant design
The Philips 27" (68.6 cm) 4K UHD monitor gives ultra-clear picture quality. 4K UHD with wide view delivers the same ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view. Flicker-free to reduce eye fatigue after prolonged use.
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Magnificent view in an elegant design

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

32

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3

25/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This monitor has a great display

Specification and price, also looked at reviews posted online.

Pros

Absolutley first class display

Cons

A bit dissapointed as my new Mac M2 Mini boots up and the display goes into standby mode before it gets a video signal, I start the Mini, then 5 seconds later switch mains on the display and all OK. Perhaps I have been used to an Apple Mac for too long, (over ten years) but I will still give the monitor 5 stars.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

14/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fine monitor for CAD

I chose this monitor when I replaced my desktop PC and associated devices. Apart from general use I was looking for a monitor that was good for CAD/CAM software, which I use a lot. I read a review citing best monitors for CAD and this was on the list. So I bought one and I was not disappointed. It's a very nice monitor for AutoCAD and Fusion 360.

Pros

Good sized screen, small frame, high resolution, easy colour temperature adjustment for low light. Great price.

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

23/12/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Nog steeds een geweldige monitor!

Na bijna 2 jaar in bezit, verbaas ik mij nog steeds over de geweldige beeldkwaliteit van deze monitor. Helderheid wel teruggezet naar 0 en nog steeds een fantastisch plaatje. FPS(4K) prima te spelen op hoge settings in combinatie met een GTX 1060 GB.

Pros

Kleurweergave en response.

Cons

Helderheid behoeft aanpassing of zonnebril :-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD-monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD-monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.