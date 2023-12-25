2 year warranty
Discontinued
276E8VJSB/00
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
3.9
of 5
32
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Greytop
25/12/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This monitor has a great display
Specification and price, also looked at reviews posted online.
Pros
Absolutley first class display
Cons
A bit dissapointed as my new Mac M2 Mini boots up and the display goes into standby mode before it gets a video signal, I start the Mini, then 5 seconds later switch mains on the display and all OK. Perhaps I have been used to an Apple Mac for too long, (over ten years) but I will still give the monitor 5 stars.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Splodgy
14/10/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fine monitor for CAD
I chose this monitor when I replaced my desktop PC and associated devices. Apart from general use I was looking for a monitor that was good for CAD/CAM software, which I use a lot. I read a review citing best monitors for CAD and this was on the list. So I bought one and I was not disappointed. It's a very nice monitor for AutoCAD and Fusion 360.
Pros
Good sized screen, small frame, high resolution, easy colour temperature adjustment for low light. Great price.
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Rockwool
23/12/2021
Nederland
Nog steeds een geweldige monitor!
Na bijna 2 jaar in bezit, verbaas ik mij nog steeds over de geweldige beeldkwaliteit van deze monitor. Helderheid wel teruggezet naar 0 en nog steeds een fantastisch plaatje. FPS(4K) prima te spelen op hoge settings in combinatie met een GTX 1060 GB.
Pros
Kleurweergave en response.
Cons
Helderheid behoeft aanpassing of zonnebril :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD-monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E8VJSB 4K Ultra HD LCD-monitor
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.