Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
276E9QSB/00
Stunning colour, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.