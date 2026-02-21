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4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

278E1A/00

4.5

| (61) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Simply stunning

The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with wide view delivers same the ultimate clarity and lifelike visuals from any front-angle view.

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Simply stunning

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

61

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

21/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor

I bought one monitor, and after using it, I bought another.

Pros

Great price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

23/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent monitors

Got these to replace old monitors, look great and great quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

04/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Decent budget monitor.

I've been using this monitor for a little over a year now, and for it's price it's ok. I only could wish this monitor was 120 Hz, than it would have been even better for gaming. Great for watching 4k cinema content.

Pros

4k, good colors even without having the posh expensive Dolby hdr+ whatever name feature

Cons

not 120 Hz, not fanciest hdr+ whatever name

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.