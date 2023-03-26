2 year warranty
279M1RV/00
Designed for Xbox
Evnia 7000
27" (68.5 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment that you plug it in.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or screen tearing. This display is certified with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, which provides a variable refresh rate (VRR) and true HDR gaming experience. This provides a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency.
You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
Awards
3.1
of 5
9
Reviews
thesnable
26/03/2023
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Top Monitor
Tatsächlich wirklich super 27 Zoll - perfekte Grösse Ambiview ist mega HDR ist Top Kurz: Klasse
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
16/04/2022
Italia
Verified buyer
4k 144kz nessun pensiero
Il monitor ha una qualita costruttiva molto robusta su lato estetico non e' il solito plasticone, i 4k si avvertono con una qualita di immagine buonissima non ho trovato difetti nella matrice LCD e il refresh a massima risoluzione fa sembrare tutto fluido qualunque animazione o gioco. La configurazione del pc dov'é istallato questo monitor e' ryzen9 3900 , rx6900xt e 16gb 3600mhz
Pros
Hai tutto
Cons
gestione led non controllabile da software terzi
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 329M1RV Display 4K HDR con Ambiglow
DoccyProc
05/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great all rounder
I have used this monitor at home for the last year, both for work and occasional gaming use with an Xbox Series X. The general build quality seems excellent, and the stand, while not the most eye catching, is pretty solid. For work, I connect a 2019 MacBook Pro 16" to the monitor via USB C. This gives me a max 4K60 resolution and allows for use of all the USB ports in the monitor's hub (into which I currently have a MIDI keyboard, charging cable for a phone and USB software licenser). No complaints here: as this isn't a thunderbolt monitor I wasn't really expecting it to produce 4K @144 Hz over the USB C connection, AND allow for all those USB ports to function, but the display runs very smoothly over this connection type, albeit at 60Hz. That being said, I'd avoid using the HDR setting for day to day computer use. Mac OS just appears weirdly desaturated and not pleasant to use. For gaming, the monitor is pretty excellent! I set the response time to 'Faster' or 'Fastest' when playing FPS games like Call of Duty, and I feel like using this monitor has genuinely made me better at these games for the response time alone. Having occasionaly played video games on TVs since, I found I was surprised at how big the difference felt to the old Samsung TV I used to use my Xbox on. It's worth mentioning here that colour accuracy is awesome, and being able to adjust the gamma and brightness settings for late night viewing is really helpful. Even viewing at low brightness settings, the monitor is still awesome to look at. The monitor runs really well with the console outputting at 120 Hz and the AMD FreeSync function is super easy to set up with the Xbox Series X console. I've only tried running one game in HDR so far in the last year - Assassins Creed Origins - but I'll be honest, the game displays really weirdly when the console is set to output HDR video. Perhaps this is down to my bad calibration, for I have viewed some 4K HDR content on YouTube, setting the monitor to HDR600, and it did look pretty stunning. But suffice to say I play most of my games in SDR and they still look great on this screen. The speakers are, well, fine. I don't really expect them to blow my socks off as they're device speakers, but fine enough for casual YouTube video watching or whatever. I make use of the monitor's headphone out port with an aux lead, meaning instead of plugging headphones into my controller for gaming, which drains the batttery life out of it, I plug directly into the monitor via my aux extension lead which is very useful. Now, the Ambiglow feature is an interesting one. I thought it'd be really cool to have the edges of the screen basically 'extend' my gaming experience with the 'follow video' function, but in reality there's a noticeable lag with the backlights updating to follow what's happening on screen, so I don't really use that feature. Its the sort of thing that I imagine they'll make happen faster on future monitors, but I'm surprised its a selling point of this one, as it's not entirely useful. However, I do use Ambiglow on 'Static Mode' with the lights set to Orange to create a nice warm glow on the wall behind the monitor on evenings. The other Ambiglow settings (e.g.Color Wave, Color Breathing) are a little gimmicky for use as they're, beyond anything, just distracting to use while doing anything else with the monitor. What surprised me is how basic the choice of colour options are: 'Orange', 'Blue', 'Aquamarine', 'White' (this one's horrible to look at), and so on. Like I said, orange works for me as a nice warm colour to have in the evenings that doesn't strain the eyes, but I'm surprised they didn't build in a simple RGB selector which could have boasted as many colours as you like. Probably something they'll implement on a future monitor to be honest! I make regular use of the Smart Image function, which basically gives you a menu of picture profiles to choose from for different use cases. I use the 'SmartUniformity' profile with my laptop for example, as its a perfect combination of brightness, saturation and colour temperature settings for everyday use in a desktop environment. These picture profiles also affect the response time setting, (which for 'SmartUniformity' uses the least power consuming picture response time) though this can be changed independently. The rest of the profiles are largely aimed for gaming use, with 'FPS, 'Racing', 'Gamer 1' and 'Gamer 2' offering other combinations of response time and colour settings for specific purposes. There is also an 'Xbox' profile which seems to provide calibrated settings for daytime use of the console, in terms of brightness, sharpness and response time. As far as I can tell, the monitor does remember if you've made changes to a screen profile when switching between them, which I find useful, HOWEVER, the xbox profile bizarrely always automatically turns on Ambiglow and sets it to Xbox's trademark green colour, and then leaves that setting on even if you switch back to another profile. Why would you want a permanent green colour lighting up your viewing environment? Green?! I'm being harsh. On the whole, this IS a great monitor. The screen itself is of a fantastic quality and colour reproduction seems excellent. Its gaming features are of an incredibly high spec and its other USB features are very useful to my home setup. I've seen other reviews claiming that the monitor does occasionally turn off or misbehave, and very, very occasionally I have seen the screen go off, almost like its restarting itself, but normally doing the old power-off-power-on routine seems to iron out any misbehaviours. Hope this review helps!
Pros
Great Picture Quality, Great Colour Accurary, USB hub is really useful
Cons
Some Ambiglow features are a little gimmicky
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 279M1RV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.