2 year warranty
27B1U7903/00
Simply brilliant
The Philips Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor delivers a secure, reliable one-cable docking solution. Mini LED backlit and DisplayHDR™ 1400 certified display generates outstanding picture performance and colour accuracy for colour-critical users.
Brilliance 7000
27" (68.6 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
This Philips docking monitor is equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4 connection. Compared with conventional USB-C monitors, Thunderbolt™ 4 technology provides lightning-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds, supports high resolution video, offers multi-stream transport for daisy chaining, has up to 90W of power delivery to external devices, and can provide a stable 1Gbit/s Ethernet connection.
Daisy chaining allows you to drive multiple monitors and devices from a single Thunderbolt port on your laptop. From the Thunderbolt port of your laptop connect to this monitor, then from the second Thunderbolt port on this monitor you can connect to a second 4K monitor.
These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Awards
2.8
of 5
6
Reviews
Solero32
13/03/2026
Suisse
Absolut zufrieden
Ich habe die Monitore vor etwa drei Monaten bei BRACK gekauft und bin wirklich begeistert. Die Einrichtung war sehr einfach und sie funktionieren perfekt sowohl mit meinem MacBook Pro als auch mit dem Windows-Laptop meiner Frau (HP EliteBook X Flip G1i). Die Bildqualität ist hervorragend, alles läuft stabil und zuverlässig im täglichen Einsatz. Für Arbeit und Produktivität sind sie ideal. Ich würde sie jederzeit wieder kaufen und kann sie klar weiterempfehlen.
Pros
Sehr gute Bildqualität Einfache Installation und sofort einsatzbereit Funktioniert problemlos mit MacBook Pro und Windows-Laptop (HP EliteBook X Flip G1i) Stabil und zuverlässig im täglichen Einsatz Ideal für Arbeit und Produktivität
Cons
bis jetzt alles tip top
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt ™ 4 Monitor
Date of Use 2025-11-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt ™ 4 Monitor
Date of Use 2025-11-13
Besgin
26/03/2024
Suisse
Gute Alternative zu Apple
Gutes Bild, drehbar. Für den der es braucht. Recht hell. Funktioniert gut mit einem MacBook Pro.
Pros
Bildqualität und Thunderbolt
Cons
Kabelführung hätte schöner gelöst werden können. So baumeln die Kabel auch wieder rum.
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt ™ 4 Monitor
Date of Use 2023-09-26
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt ™ 4 Monitor
Date of Use 2023-09-26
lifespixels
14/06/2024
España
Verified buyer
Muy buena calidad de imagen
El monitor Philips 4K Thunderbolt 4 27B1U7903/00 destaca por su calidad de imagen y su robustez. La resolución 4K combinada con la tecnología MiniLED y el hecho de soportar el 99% del espectro Adobe RGB, hace que el monitor ofrezca una calidad visual impresionante, con colores vivos y detalles nítidos. Este monitor es una excelente elección para cualquier tarea que requiera alta calidad de imagen, ya sea edición de fotos y videos, diseño gráfico o entretenimiento. En términos de conectividad, he encontrado que el monitor funciona estupendamente con un ordenador Windows. La configuración es sencilla y el rendimiento es sólido, sin problemas notables. Sin embargo, he tenido algunos inconvenientes al usarlo con mi Mac. Aunque la calidad de imagen sigue siendo excelente, no he logrado controlar el brillo desde el sistema operativo sin recurrir a aplicaciones de terceros, lo cual puede ser incómodo. Además, no he podido hacer funcionar los altavoces integrados con mi Mac. En cambio, en Windows, los altavoces sí funcionan, aunque la calidad del audio es mejorable. A pesar de estos problemas, creo que el monitor Philips 27B1U7903/00 vale mucho la pena por la calidad de imagen y la robustez de su soporte metálico, que proporciona una estabilidad y sensación de calidad destacables. En resumen, aunque los usuarios de Mac pueden encontrar algunas limitaciones, sigue siendo una opción excelente para quienes priorizan la calidad visual y la solidez del diseño.
Pros
Calidad de imagen
Cons
Altavoces
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 Monitor 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4
Date of Use 2023-05-14
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 Monitor 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4
Date of Use 2023-05-14
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE 1976
Rec 709 Coverage based on CIE1976
Rec 2020 Coverage based on CIE1976
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.
Under SDR (Standard Dynamic Range), the temperature range in operation can be reached to 40°C.
The monitor may look different from feature images.