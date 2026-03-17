2 year warranty
27E1N1100A/01
1000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 120 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
4.1
of 5
36
Reviews
Vonster
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
dsghgm
09/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent!
Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.
Pros
Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.
Cons
Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Softbard
05/02/2026
United Kingdom
This review is for the 24E 1N 1200A bought from Currys in Newbury UK. The picture is very sharp, and fills the screen after a few seconds of oversize.
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.