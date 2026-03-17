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MonitorFull HD LCD monitor

27E1N1100A/01

4.1
| (36) Reviews
Work in style
Experience productivity in Full HD. This monitor is equipped with essentials for the workplace, such as LowBlue mode to protect the eyes, IPS LED wide-view technology for high-quality imagery and 1 ms MPRT for sharp visuals.
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Work in style

  • 1000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

120 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

120 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive games. You demand a display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 120 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 120 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

36

Reviews

17/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

09/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent!

Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.

Pros

Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.

Cons

Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor

05/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This review is for the 24E 1N 1200A bought from Currys in Newbury UK. The picture is very sharp, and fills the screen after a few seconds of oversize.

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976

  2. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  5. MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.

  6. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.