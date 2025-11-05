2 year warranty
27E1N1300A/01
1000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display refreshes the screen image up to 100 times per second which makes this monitor much faster than a standard display. With a 100 Hz frame rate, gamers are able to find those critical images on the screen that show enemy movement in an ultra-smooth motion so that they are easily targetable.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
1pourAvis
05/11/2025
France
produit a 100% de mes attentes
j'arrive avec mon pc portable je branche l'usb c et tout fonctionne, vidéo, souris, clavier, et alimentation tout passe par le hub usb c intégré a l'écran. Que demander de plus pour un écran a prix compétitif
This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1300A Écran LCD Full HD
This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1300A Écran LCD Full HD
Feature
13/12/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
Functioneel en compleet !
Zowel voorkant als achterkant is mooi en strak. Ook de knop - rechterkant achterzijde - werkt intuitief prettig om monitor aan/uiit te zetten. Of om de beeldinstellingen mee aan te passen. Verrassend dat er zowel usb-c met PD (power delivery) en hdmi kabel bij werd geleverd!
Pros
Strak ontwerp - Handige One_For_All knop om alle instellingen zoals aan/uit/stand-by/helderheid ect mee te bedienen. HDMI en USB-C PD kabel meegeleverd.
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Full HD LCD-monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Full HD LCD-monitor
Rafa2904
28/05/2024
España
Verified buyer
Buen monitor con USB-C
La experiencia con este producto ha sido buena. La calidad de la imagen es suficiente para el uso personal al que está dedicado. Perfectamente conectable tanto a sistemas Windows (incluso Enterprise) y MAC
Pros
Conectividad
Cons
No regulable en altura
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Monitor LCD Full HD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Monitor LCD Full HD
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.