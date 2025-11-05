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  • Energy Label Europe E
    Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
  • Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity

MonitorFull HD LCD display

27E1N1300A/01

4.3
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity
This monitor is made to keep you connected. With features like USB-C 3.2 with power delivery, users can charge their linked device and work seamlessly, all with one cable. In addition, the singular cable makes for a clean workspace.
See all benefits

Improve your productivity with USB-C connectivity

  • 1000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

100 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

100 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

This Philips display refreshes the screen image up to 100 times per second which makes this monitor much faster than a standard display. With a 100 Hz frame rate, gamers are able to find those critical images on the screen that show enemy movement in an ultra-smooth motion so that they are easily targetable.

1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

1 ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp images and smooth gameplay

MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, which directly refers to the duration between seeing blurry noise and clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

05/11/2025

France

France

produit a 100% de mes attentes

j'arrive avec mon pc portable je branche l'usb c et tout fonctionne, vidéo, souris, clavier, et alimentation tout passe par le hub usb c intégré a l'écran. Que demander de plus pour un écran a prix compétitif

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1300A Écran LCD Full HD

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1300A Écran LCD Full HD

13/12/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Functioneel en compleet !

Zowel voorkant als achterkant is mooi en strak. Ook de knop - rechterkant achterzijde - werkt intuitief prettig om monitor aan/uiit te zetten. Of om de beeldinstellingen mee aan te passen. Verrassend dat er zowel usb-c met PD (power delivery) en hdmi kabel bij werd geleverd!

Pros

Strak ontwerp - Handige One_For_All knop om alle instellingen zoals aan/uit/stand-by/helderheid ect mee te bedienen. HDMI en USB-C PD kabel meegeleverd.

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Full HD LCD-monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Full HD LCD-monitor

28/05/2024

España

España

Verified buyer

Buen monitor con USB-C

La experiencia con este producto ha sido buena. La calidad de la imagen es suficiente para el uso personal al que está dedicado. Perfectamente conectable tanto a sistemas Windows (incluso Enterprise) y MAC

Pros

Conectividad

Cons

No regulable en altura

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Monitor LCD Full HD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1300A Monitor LCD Full HD

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  6. MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  8. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  9. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  10. The monitor may look different from feature images.