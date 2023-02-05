2 year warranty
27E1N3300A/00
Simplify your connections with USB-C
This Philips USB-C multi-purpose monitor offers clutter-free setup. With a single cable you can view smooth high-resolution video, transfer data and charge your laptop. A true hub for mobile professionals.
3000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high-resolution video and transfer data at super speed, while powering up and recharging your compatible device at the same time.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is a more intuitive way to describe response time, directly referring to the time it takes for blurry noise to become clean, crisp images. The Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivering sharper, more precise visuals to enhance the gaming experience. The best choice for playing thrilling, twitch-sensitive games.
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
05/02/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Goed product; eenvoudig te installeren
Voor de computergebruiker die niet hoeft te gamen, is dit gewoon een goed werkende monitor. Installatie en gebruik zijn goed.
Pros
Duidelijk en helder beeld
Cons
Van het gemak van slechts één verbindingskabel naar PC kan geen gebruik worden gemaakt bij oudere PC's.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N3300A USB-C-monitor
Date of Use 2023-01-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N3300A USB-C-monitor
Date of Use 2023-01-05
Negar
28/01/2023
Nederland
specification mismatch
On the website, it says USB-C maximum power delivery Up to 65W, but according to the monitor's setting it's actually 45W tops. therefore it won't be able to charge the laptop.
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N3300A USB-C-monitor
Date of Use 2022-12-28
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N3300A USB-C-monitor
Date of Use 2022-12-28
FrustKunde
13/12/2022
Suisse
USB Hub keine Funktion
Wahrscheinlich ist es nicht gewollt, dass man die USB Downstreams nutzt, wird ja auch nicht so richtig mit geworben. Zwar soll man angeblich Tastatur und Maus gemäss Anleitung anschliessen können, jedoch funktioniert keine einzige.
Cons
der telefonische Service ist unter aller Kanone, keinerlei Hilfe, frech werden sie auch noch
This review was made for Monitor 27E1N3300A USB-C-Monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-13
This review was made for Monitor 27E1N3300A USB-C-Monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-13
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
The monitor may look different from the images shown for illustrative purposes.