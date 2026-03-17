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  • Energy Label Europe C
    Built for precision
  • Built for precision
  • Built for precision
  • Built for precision
  • Built for precision
  • Energy Label Europe C
    Built for precision
  • Built for precision
  • Built for precision
  • Built for precision
  • Built for precision

MonitorQuad HD monitor

27E2N2500/00

4.1
| (36) Reviews
Built for precision
This monitor is packed with features that allow you to work with absolute precision. Its Quad HD resolution, along with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms MPRT, this monitor showcases detailed imagery with the utmost definition.
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Built for precision

  • 2000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver crystal-clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you crystal-clear images.

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

36

Reviews

17/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

09/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent!

Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.

Pros

Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.

Cons

Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor

05/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This review is for the 24E 1N 1200A bought from Currys in Newbury UK. The picture is very sharp, and fills the screen after a few seconds of oversize.

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  3. MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.

  4. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.