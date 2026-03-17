2 year warranty
27E2N2500/00
2000 series
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver crystal-clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you crystal-clear images.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
4.1
of 5
36
Reviews
Vonster
17/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
dsghgm
09/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent!
Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.
Pros
Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.
Cons
Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor
Softbard
05/02/2026
United Kingdom
This review is for the 24E 1N 1200A bought from Currys in Newbury UK. The picture is very sharp, and fills the screen after a few seconds of oversize.
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness for blur reduction, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in time with the screen refresh rate, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn this mode off when you are not using the gaming function.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.