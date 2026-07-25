ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Energy Label Europe E
    Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon
  • Broaden your gaming horizon

Evnia Gaming MonitorFull HD gaming monitor

27M2N3200S/01

Broaden your gaming horizon
This monitor allows you to game with ultimate precision and speed at 180 Hz. With sharp HDR-quality imagery and Full HD resolution guaranteed, this monitor produces an excellent all-around gaming experience.
See all benefits

Broaden your gaming horizon

  • Evnia 3000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

180 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

180 Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This display redraws the screen image up to 180 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 180 Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which show enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target enemies. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner.

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp images and smooth gameplay

0.5 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp images and smooth gameplay

The Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. It's the best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Fast IPS Panel: For rapid and crystal-clear gaming

Fast IPS Panel: For rapid and crystal-clear gaming

This feature is made for action-packed gameplay. Not only does it produce virtually blur-free gaming, but it also pairs well with high frame rates for the best and sharpest imagery, guaranteed.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  2. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. Smart MBR adjusts brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  5. Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.

  6. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  7. Adobe RGB and DCI-P Coverage based on CIE1976

  8. This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet are made with 35% recycled plastic and the monitor's chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.

  9. The monitor may look different from feature images.