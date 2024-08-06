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Evnia Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Evnia Gaming monitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M2N3500NF/00

Evnia Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Software & drivers

Evnia Precision Center

  • version: Evnia Precision Center
  • ZIP file, 4.1 MB
  • 6 August 2024

Driverswindows11

  • version: V1.0
  • ZIP file, 11 kB
  • 2 June 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Installationmanual

  • PDF file, 7.9 MB
  • 20 March 2026

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 628.1 kB
  • 19 September 2025

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