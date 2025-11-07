2 year warranty
27M2N8500/01
Evnia 8000
26.5" (67.3 cm)
2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
Be prepared to game up to 360 Hz with an accompanying picture definition that will leave a WOW factor. Reach goals and hit targets faster with show-stopping clarity: games will appear clean and crisp while you speed through levels and race through scenes.
Prevent your QD-OLED display's true colours from fading over time. To increase the lifespan of your display, this monitor has an integrated graphene shield which keeps your display cool. The graphene preserves display integrity by evenly dispersing heat generated by the blue light emitted from your screen and cooling more effectively than graphite. For gamers, this means that you can play with confidence, knowing that the colours in your game will remain pixel perfect.
These Philips screens deliver crystal-clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you're a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you crystal-clear images.
Awards
4.8
of 5
6
Reviews
PNCS
07/11/2025
United Kingdom
QDOLED
JUMPED FROM IPS TO THIS ONE QDOLED AND I AM AMAZED, BY WHAT I GET,,,THE COLOURS THE SPEED OF IT... ITS SATISFIED... IF I KNEW ABOUT IT WOULD BOUGHT IT BEFORE... WORTH THE COINS IT COST... AT THIS TIME...
Pros
BOUGHT ONE BECAUSE MY FRIEND BOUGHT AN OLED FROM MSI, DID LIKED HOW IT LOOKS LIKE, SO FOUND FOR MYSELF SMTH SIMILAR....
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M2N8500 QD OLED gaming monitor
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M2N8500 QD OLED gaming monitor
Spielerman
12/05/2026
Deutschland
Verified buyer
keinen besseren Monitor gehabt
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M2N8500 QD OLED-Gaming-Monitor
Date of Use 2026-04-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M2N8500 QD OLED-Gaming-Monitor
Date of Use 2026-04-26
Mannaiaeva
04/08/2025
Italia
Verified buyer
Monitor eccezzionale !
Monitor perfetto in tutte le sue caratteristiche . Credo che a questo prezzo sia uno dei migliori monitor in circolazione ad oggi, tenendo conto che è anche un OLED. Se proprio vogliamo trovarci un neo è il tasto di accensione e spegnimento posto sul retro del monitor. A mio avviso un pò scomodo.
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M2N8500 Monitor per giochi QD OLED
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 27M2N8500 Monitor per giochi QD OLED
Response time value equal to SmartResponse. The measurement pattern is 1 horizontal line.
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area and Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976.
Active pixels: 2560 (H) x 1440 (V). Number of total pixels: 2576 (H) x 1456 (V); extra pixels on each side, space reserved for pixel orbiting.
The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
This monitor strives for sustainability: the base is made with 35% recycled plastic.
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®