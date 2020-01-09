Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
323E7QDAB/00
Expand your experience
Expand your viewing experience with this big Philips display. With this expansive 32" class full HD display you can truly immerse yourself in the game, or even give yourself the space you need to spread out your work.
E Line
32 (viewable 31.5"/80 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
4.3
of 5
26
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Konne
09/01/2020
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Sehr gut
Super Bild und sieht schick aus Ton. Ton ist auch akzeptabel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Date of Use 2018-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Date of Use 2018-12-09
Henor
06/02/2018
Deutschland
Schickes Gerät mit guter Bildqualität
Der Bildschirm war in 5 Minuten ausgepackt, aufgebaut und angeschlossen. Korrekturen waren nicht erforderlich. Ich habe allerdings versucht, mich im Menu zurecht zu finden. Das geht nicht gerade einfach. Das kenne ich von anderen Herstellern anders, nämlich bedienerfreundlicher. Daher gabs nur 4 Sterne für die Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Trotzdem eindeutige Kaufempfehlung, weil auch der Preis passte.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
thomas120
24/11/2017
Deutschland
Top / Preis Leistung
Auspacken , Aufstellen los legen . Ich musste nichts außer der Schärfe nachstellen . Bin bis jetzt sehr zufrieden . Kaufempfehlung .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse