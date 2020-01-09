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Discontinued

LCD display

323E7QDAB/00

4.3

| (26) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Expand your experience

Expand your viewing experience with this big Philips display. With this expansive 32" class full HD display you can truly immerse yourself in the game, or even give yourself the space you need to spread out your work.

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Expand your experience

  • E Line

  • 32 (viewable 31.5"/80 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

26

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3

09/01/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Sehr gut

Super Bild und sieht schick aus Ton. Ton ist auch akzeptabel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Date of Use 2018-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Date of Use 2018-12-09

06/02/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Schickes Gerät mit guter Bildqualität

Der Bildschirm war in 5 Minuten ausgepackt, aufgebaut und angeschlossen. Korrekturen waren nicht erforderlich. Ich habe allerdings versucht, mich im Menu zurecht zu finden. Das geht nicht gerade einfach. Das kenne ich von anderen Herstellern anders, nämlich bedienerfreundlicher. Daher gabs nur 4 Sterne für die Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Trotzdem eindeutige Kaufempfehlung, weil auch der Preis passte.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

24/11/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Top / Preis Leistung

Auspacken , Aufstellen los legen . Ich musste nichts außer der Schärfe nachstellen . Bin bis jetzt sehr zufrieden . Kaufempfehlung .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 323E7QDAB LCD-Display

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse