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  • Simply immersive
  • Simply immersive

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

325E1C/00

4.5

| (61) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Simply immersive

The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Crystal-clear QHD with Ultra Wide-Color and AMD FreeSync technology brings your images to life!

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Simply immersive

  • E Line

  • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

Cable management reduces cable clutter for a neat workspace

For a cleaner workspace, this monitor features an elegant solution for cable management. No need to bundle cables with extra ties. An elongated slot provides hidden storage for cables. It conceals cables and looks great in most environments, especially for a small space or a desk facing a wall or a window. This design cleans up messy cables for a more organised desk.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

61

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

21/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor

I bought one monitor, and after using it, I bought another.

Pros

Great price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

23/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent monitors

Got these to replace old monitors, look great and great quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

04/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Decent budget monitor.

I've been using this monitor for a little over a year now, and for it's price it's ok. I only could wish this monitor was 120 Hz, than it would have been even better for gaming. Great for watching 4k cinema content.

Pros

4k, good colors even without having the posh expensive Dolby hdr+ whatever name feature

Cons

not 120 Hz, not fanciest hdr+ whatever name

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.