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Brilliance LCD monitor with USB-C docking

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BrillianceLCD monitor with USB-C docking

326P1H/01

Brilliance LCD monitor with USB-C docking

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Software & drivers

Manual instructions

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 18 December 2024

Smartcontrolsoftware

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Tcocertifiednotice

  • PDF file, 291.7 kB
  • 9 June 2023

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 8.2 MB
  • 1 June 2023

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