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Discontinued

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

328E9FJAB/00

4.6

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Stunning colour, ultimate immersion

Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning crystal-clear QHD image quality. Ultra Wide-Color gives colour quality that brings your images to life!

See all benefits

with Crystal-clear details

Stunning colour, ultimate immersion

  • E Line

  • 32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/04/2020

Suisse

Suisse

Verified buyer

Article idéal pour moi

Article Idéal pour moi! 2ème article identique acheté car suite à un incident, le premier article a été détruit…...

Pros

Ecran incurvé

Cons

pas

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E9FJAB Moniteur LCD incurvé avec Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2019-04-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E9FJAB Moniteur LCD incurvé avec Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2019-04-20

14/04/2020

España

España

Calidad de Imagen y precio perfecto.

Una calidad de imagen barbara, una curvatura perfecta, soporte vesa y display port, el único inconveniente es su gran consumo y que no viene con cable Display port ya que es con el que exprime realmente su potencial, hdmi y dvi se han quedado atrás, el sonido es aceptable pero vamos en mi caso ni lo uso pero para un despacho u oficina van de sobra, me ha encantado la experiencia, por cierto para encenderlo hay que darle al botón de la parte trasera si no te puedes volver majara buscando como encenderlo

Pros

El monitor es una maravilla en todos los sentidos.

Cons

Que no tenga 120Hz

This review was made for 328E9FJAB Monitor LCD curvo con Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2019-10-13

This review was made for 328E9FJAB Monitor LCD curvo con Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2019-10-13

21/05/2019

België

België

Verified buyer

Perfect toestel!

Philips is traditie,is deskundigheid,is een zekerheid dat je een toestel hebt dat voldoet aan wat er beloofd wordt.Daarom ben ik uiterst tevreden!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E9FJAB Gebogen LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E9FJAB Gebogen LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE 1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.