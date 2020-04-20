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Discontinued
328E9FJAB/00
Stunning colour, ultimate immersion
Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning crystal-clear QHD image quality. Ultra Wide-Color gives colour quality that brings your images to life!
E Line
32 (31.5"/80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Boudou
20/04/2020
Suisse
Verified buyer
Article idéal pour moi
Article Idéal pour moi! 2ème article identique acheté car suite à un incident, le premier article a été détruit…...
Pros
Ecran incurvé
Cons
pas
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Moniteur LCD incurvé avec Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-04-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Moniteur LCD incurvé avec Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-04-20
14/04/2020
España
Calidad de Imagen y precio perfecto.
Una calidad de imagen barbara, una curvatura perfecta, soporte vesa y display port, el único inconveniente es su gran consumo y que no viene con cable Display port ya que es con el que exprime realmente su potencial, hdmi y dvi se han quedado atrás, el sonido es aceptable pero vamos en mi caso ni lo uso pero para un despacho u oficina van de sobra, me ha encantado la experiencia, por cierto para encenderlo hay que darle al botón de la parte trasera si no te puedes volver majara buscando como encenderlo
Pros
El monitor es una maravilla en todos los sentidos.
Cons
Que no tenga 120Hz
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Monitor LCD curvo con Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-10-13
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Monitor LCD curvo con Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-10-13
Paul1957
21/05/2019
België
Verified buyer
Perfect toestel!
Philips is traditie,is deskundigheid,is een zekerheid dat je een toestel hebt dat voldoet aan wat er beloofd wordt.Daarom ben ik uiterst tevreden!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Gebogen LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Gebogen LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.