I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.