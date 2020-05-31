2 year warranty
Discontinued
328P6VJEB/00
P Line
32 (viewable 31.5"/80 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
The Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
3.8
of 5
16
Reviews
ErinyesAg47
31/05/2020
United Kingdom
Well worth the cost
I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.
Pros
Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.
Cons
Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
tiazz
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent product. Excellent Value
Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Grisos
29/09/2018
Nederland
Zeer blij mee.
Tijdens mijn zoektocht naar twee identieke beeldschermen voor video en foto bewerking liep ik tegen één groot scherm aan. Nieuwe invalshoek... Toen op zoek gegaan naar een groot scherm wat ook nog redelijk betaalbaar was. Ik kwam bij deze Philips uit, online onderzoek gedaan en besloten hem aan te schaffen. Geen seconde spijt gehad.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD-monitor met Ultra Wide-Color
This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse