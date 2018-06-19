Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
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Support
32PHH4100/88
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How to reorder the television channels?
What to do if an app does not work? [Smart TV]
How do I install satellite channels? - General
How to synchronise video and sound of Philips TV?
What to do if horizontal or vertical stripes are shown on Philips TV screen?
How to change the picture format of Philips TV?
What to do when the TV reboots or freezes?
What to do if the front LED light blinks in a repeating pattern?
What to do if the TV will not switch on?
What to do when information about Philips TV appears on the screen? (Shop Mode)
What to do when the TV does not respond to the infrared remote control?
What is HDR content and which Philips TVs support HDR?
What to do if Philips TV loses network settings after it is switched OFF?
What to do when a software update fails on Philips TV?
What to do if an issue with one or more channels occurs? [DVB-S signal]
How to share files from a PC to a Philips TV?
What to do if an issue with one or more channels occurs? [DVB-C signal]
How to find the product number/model number of the TV?
What to do if an issue with one or more channels occurs? [DVB-T signal]
What to do when the message "Philips server is not found" appears on Philips TV
How to troubleshoot issues while establishing a wireless connection to a Philips TV
What to do if an HDMI device does not work correctly while connected to Philips TV? (non UHD)
What to do if no sound is coming from Philips TV speakers?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair