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Discontinued

BrillianceCurved UltraWide display with USB-C dock

349P7FUBEB/00

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Simplify your connections

See more and do more with the Philips Brilliance 34" curved ultra-wide display. A crystal-clear wide Quad HD curved display puts you at the centre of the desktop. All-in-one USB-C and a height-adjustable stand make for the ultimate set-up

See all benefits

with revolutionary USB-C

Simplify your connections

  • P Line

  • 34" (86.36 cm)

  • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

All your connections through one USB-C cable

The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with features a slim and reversible connector and offers easy one-cable docking. With USB 3.1 you get the fastest data speeds, 20 times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer data from a HDD to your PC faster than ever. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. Additionally, USB-C with power delivery even allows you to power and charge your notebook from the monitor, eliminating the need for extra power cables.

CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver Crystal Clear images.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

4
1

20/07/2020

Nederland

Nederland

DEZE PHILIPS CURVED MONITOR IS TOP

JUIST AANGESCHAFT EN ZEER TEVREDEN VAN? BEELD IS TOP

Cons

GROOT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Gebogen UltraWide-scherm met USB-C-dock

Date of Use 2020-06-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Gebogen UltraWide-scherm met USB-C-dock

Date of Use 2020-06-20

10/10/2019

Suisse

Suisse

Stark

Überwältigende Auflösung. Monitor lässt sich nahezu um 180 grad drehen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB UltraWide-Display: geschwungen, USB-C-Dockingstation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB UltraWide-Display: geschwungen, USB-C-Dockingstation

24/04/2020

Danmark

Danmark

Verified buyer

Fin monitor til hjemme arbejde

Monitorer fungerer fint til hjemme arbejde, men er måske en smule mat i farverne ved sammenligning med det 4K display der er på den anvendte laptop. USB-C dock er ikke anvendelig hvis en kablet netværksforbindelse er påkrævet, hvilket er tilfældet på mange laptops der kun har en enkelt USB-C - Thunderbolt port. Har man brug for en rigtig dock funktion med netværk skal man vælge en anden model.

Pros

Funktionelt display

Cons

Dock med begrænset funktionalitet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Buet og ultrabredt display med USB-C-dock

Date of Use 2019-03-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Buet og ultrabredt display med USB-C-dock

Date of Use 2019-03-24

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI, DP or USB-C input.

  3. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  4. Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.

  5. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE 1931

  9. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  10. Cannot support USB-C vs HDMI for PIP/PBP at the same time

  11. The monitor may look different from feature images.