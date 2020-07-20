Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
349P7FUBEB/00
Simplify your connections
See more and do more with the Philips Brilliance 34" curved ultra-wide display. A crystal-clear wide Quad HD curved display puts you at the centre of the desktop. All-in-one USB-C and a height-adjustable stand make for the ultimate set-up
P Line
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring media entertainment, images and even productivity more alive with vivid colours from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with features a slim and reversible connector and offers easy one-cable docking. With USB 3.1 you get the fastest data speeds, 20 times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer data from a HDD to your PC faster than ever. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. Additionally, USB-C with power delivery even allows you to power and charge your notebook from the monitor, eliminating the need for extra power cables.
These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver Crystal Clear images.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
DJOMMAD
20/07/2020
Nederland
DEZE PHILIPS CURVED MONITOR IS TOP
JUIST AANGESCHAFT EN ZEER TEVREDEN VAN? BEELD IS TOP
Cons
GROOT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Gebogen UltraWide-scherm met USB-C-dock
Date of Use 2020-06-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Gebogen UltraWide-scherm met USB-C-dock
Date of Use 2020-06-20
löwe
10/10/2019
Suisse
Stark
Überwältigende Auflösung. Monitor lässt sich nahezu um 180 grad drehen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB UltraWide-Display: geschwungen, USB-C-Dockingstation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB UltraWide-Display: geschwungen, USB-C-Dockingstation
24/04/2020
Danmark
Verified buyer
Fin monitor til hjemme arbejde
Monitorer fungerer fint til hjemme arbejde, men er måske en smule mat i farverne ved sammenligning med det 4K display der er på den anvendte laptop. USB-C dock er ikke anvendelig hvis en kablet netværksforbindelse er påkrævet, hvilket er tilfældet på mange laptops der kun har en enkelt USB-C - Thunderbolt port. Har man brug for en rigtig dock funktion med netværk skal man vælge en anden model.
Pros
Funktionelt display
Cons
Dock med begrænset funktionalitet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Buet og ultrabredt display med USB-C-dock
Date of Use 2019-03-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349P7FUBEB Buet og ultrabredt display med USB-C-dock
Date of Use 2019-03-24
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI, DP or USB-C input.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing and online streaming over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware and network bandwidth will determine the overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Cannot support USB-C vs HDMI for PIP/PBP at the same time
The monitor may look different from feature images.