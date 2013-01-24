Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    X-tremeVision

    car headlight bulb

    12258XV+B1
    • Take performance to the extreme Take performance to the extreme Take performance to the extreme
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

      12258XV+B1

      Take performance to the extreme

      Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

      Take performance to the extreme

      Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      Take performance to the extreme

      Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      X-tremeVision car headlight bulb

      Take performance to the extreme

      Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        X-tremeVision

        X-tremeVision

        car headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Take performance to the extreme

        Up to 130% brighter light

        • Type of lamp: H1
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 55 W
        • More light
        A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

        A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

        Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

        Performance means more light and longer lifetime

        Performance means more light and longer lifetime

        Philips X-tremeVision headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)

        One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

        One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

        With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision headlights set a new milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

        The safest road-legal headlights

        The safest road-legal headlights

        Philips X-tremeVision is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. The lights are fully ECE certified.

        Brighter light to improve comfort and safety

        The bright white light (up to 3500 K) is whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented Gradient Coating technology produces a more powerful light.

        Exceptional beam quality and performance

        With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

        Great contrast for a comfortable drive

        The increased colour temperature in Philips X-tremeVision headlights (available in H1, H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the far distance. This makes driving after dark a far more comfortable and safe experience.

        See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

        Philips X-tremeVision boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H1
          Range
          X-tremeVision
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H1 X-tremeVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Base
          P14.5s

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12258XV+B1
          Ordering code
          37164230

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8727900371642
          EAN3
          8727900371659

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Width
          2.6  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.44  kg
          Height
          13  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 130% brighter light

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 350 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1550 ±15%  lm
          Colour temperature
          3500K  K

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products