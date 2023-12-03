2 year warranty
40B1U5600/00
Beyond well-equipped
This Philips USB-C multi-purpose monitor offers clutter-free setup. With a single cable you can view smooth, high-resolution video, transfer data and charge your laptop. The headphone holder brings cable management to the next level.
5000 series
40 (39.53"/100.4 cm diag.)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tryofant
03/12/2023
Sverige
Verified buyer
Perfekt arbetskompis!
Jobbar i skolvärlden och behöver oftast ha flera dokument uppe på skärmen samtidigt, uppgifter, planeringar, betygsmallar osv. Då är denna skärm perfekt. Behöver inga 120000 MHz uppdateringar och snabba svarstider, utan en pålitlig skärm som denna.
Pros
Storleken när det gäller att arbeta med flera dokument samtidigt.
This review was made for Business Monitor 40B1U5600 UltraWide LCD-skärm med USB-C
Date of Use 2022-11-03
This review was made for Business Monitor 40B1U5600 UltraWide LCD-skärm med USB-C
Date of Use 2022-11-03
danfe
17/08/2023
Sverige
Excellent post-covid screen!
Where to start - the size of uninterrupted screen space is awesome! Doing CAD on a screen like this could not be better! So is gaming and also working! I've had this screen for two days now and I am still discovering new features to make use of! I have everything plugged into the screen now - camera, mouse, keyboard, RGB. And when away - my wife gets to use all of that for her laptop. I was worried that the resolution would be too small given all that space, but it is excellent! Screen is very bright and with great quality. USB-C works awesome and all the ports available is good. The small headset hanger is damped and extends slowly with style. This monitor is insane value for money - I would not look any other way! All the monitors bought for my business will henceforth ONLY be this screen, kid you not! Developers, engineers, excel sheet and powerpoint workers alike are gonna love this screen. Don't fall for the over spec "you can only game on 8K resolution" nonsense, get a great value screen and a totally new experience for your machine.
Pros
Size! Ports, inputs, brightness, quality, hanger
Cons
A little bit heavy to mount on a wall, but what you'd expect! USB-ports could be mounted more accesible on the front and bottom/side.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 40B1U5600 UltraWide LCD-skärm med USB-C
Date of Use 2023-07-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 40B1U5600 UltraWide LCD-skärm med USB-C
Date of Use 2023-07-17
DE "H" 1964
21/10/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
Zeer goed voor mijn doel-einden......
Moet er nog wel ietwat aan wennen, maar qua prijs en grote van het scherm ben ik tevreden! Makkelijk aan te sluiten en doet wat het moet doen! Alle andere mogelijkheden zal ik gaander-weg wel ontdekken maar of ik die uiteindelijk nodig heb, is nog maar de vraag!
Pros
Groot beeldscherm, makkelijk aan te sluiten en zelf te installeren!
Cons
Tot op heden nog geen, echter, heb het scherm ook nog maar ruim 1 maand in bezit, dus nog niet alle optie's bekeken!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 40B1U5600 Ultrabrede LCD-monitor met USB-C
Date of Use 2024-09-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 40B1U5600 Ultrabrede LCD-monitor met USB-C
Date of Use 2024-09-21
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC area based on CIE 1976
sRGB area based on CIE 1931
For Video transmission via USB-C, your notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt Mode
Activities such as screen sharing, online streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter the OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or a higher version that can support the LAN speed up to 1G.
The USB-C power delivery of this display is up to 100 W (96 W in typical). The maximum power delivery will depend on your device.
When calculating energy costs saving from PowerSensor, both USB and Power delivery are excluded.
The EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for the registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from the images shown for illustrative purposes.