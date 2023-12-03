Where to start - the size of uninterrupted screen space is awesome! Doing CAD on a screen like this could not be better! So is gaming and also working! I've had this screen for two days now and I am still discovering new features to make use of! I have everything plugged into the screen now - camera, mouse, keyboard, RGB. And when away - my wife gets to use all of that for her laptop. I was worried that the resolution would be too small given all that space, but it is excellent! Screen is very bright and with great quality. USB-C works awesome and all the ports available is good. The small headset hanger is damped and extends slowly with style. This monitor is insane value for money - I would not look any other way! All the monitors bought for my business will henceforth ONLY be this screen, kid you not! Developers, engineers, excel sheet and powerpoint workers alike are gonna love this screen. Don't fall for the over spec "you can only game on 8K resolution" nonsense, get a great value screen and a totally new experience for your machine.