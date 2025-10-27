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Business Monitor UltraWide LCD monitor with USB-C

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Business MonitorUltraWide LCD monitor with USB-C

40B1U5600/00

Business Monitor UltraWide LCD monitor with USB-C

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Software & drivers

Driverswindows7

  • ZIP file, 11 kB
  • 27 October 2025

Driverswindows8

  • ZIP file, 11 kB
  • 27 October 2025

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 14.9 MB
  • 18 June 2026

Energy label

  • PDF file, 75.1 kB
  • 18 June 2026

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