      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/4/436m6vbpab_01/436m6vbpab_01_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here
      Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

      Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

      Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

      Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

        Get in the moment

        UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

        UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

        These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

        DisplayHDR 1000 for outstanding visuals

        DisplayHDR 1000 for outstanding visuals

        VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike other 'HDR-compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 1000 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colours. With the help of local dimming and super-high peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, images come to life with advanced highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colours, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

        Quantum Dot Tech for see-it-to-believe-it colour

        Quantum Dot Tech for see-it-to-believe-it colour

        Quantum Dot Technology is an innovative semiconductor nanocrystal technology that precisely emits light to produce bluer blues, greener greens and redder reds. LCD monitors with Quantum Dot colour produce a more dynamic range of colours and show the true natural palette of colours in the picture. The result - vibrant, dynamic, see-it-to-believe-it colour.

        Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with a halo of light

        Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with a halo of light

        Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the colour and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User-friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

        Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

        Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

        Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improving play on twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important for playing fast-paced, competitive games.

        Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

        Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

        Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

        MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

        With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

        Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

        DTS Sound is an audio-processing solution designed to optimise the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialogue enhancement and maximised volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

        All your connections through one USB-C cable

        The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector offers easy one-cable-docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. With USB 3.1 you also get fast data transfer, up-to 20-times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie faster than ever. All your connections through one simple cable.

        USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

        Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard, significantly reducing data transfer time to save you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard and allows you to use large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          MVA
          Adaptive sync
          Yes
          Backlight type
          B-LED+QD Film
          Panel Size
          42.51 inch/108 cm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 2%
          Colour gamut (min.)
          BT. 709 Coverage: 100%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 97.6%*
          Colour gamut (typical)
          NTSC 119%*, sRGB 145%*
          HDR
          DisplayHDR 1000 and UHDA certified
          Effective viewing area
          941.18 (H) x 529.42 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Pixel Density
          103.64 PPI
          Response time (typical)
          4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Low Input Lag
          best time < 4 ms
          Brightness
          Free Format: number; UOM=nit
          720 cd/m² (typical), 1000 cd/m² (peak)  nit
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          SmartContrast
          50,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.245 x 0.245 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage
          Display colours
          1.07 billion colours (10 bit*)
          Scanning Frequency
          23 - 80 Hz (V)/30 - 160 kHz (H)
          sRGB
          Yes
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • HDMI 2.0 x 2
          • DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
          • mini DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
          • USB-C (DP Alt mode)
          USB
          USB 3.0x2 (2 w/fast charging)*
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          • PC audio-in
          • Headphone out

        • Convenience

          Remote control type
          Philips RC6 remote control
          Built-in Speakers
          7 W x 2 with DTS sound
          MultiView
          • PIP/PBP mode
          • 2 x devices
          User convenience
          • Menu/OK
          • Input/Up
          • SmartImage Game/Return
          • Volume/Down
          • Power On/Off
          Control software
          SmartControl
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Ambiglow
          • Low Input Lag
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (200 x 200 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/10  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          62.69 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Energy Label Class
          C
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Internal
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          976 x 661 x 264  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          976 x 574 x 63  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          1090 x 764 x 338  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          14.71  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          13.96  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          20.72  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 to 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 to 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          • WEEE
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • RCM
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • CECP
          • cETLus
          • China RoHS
          • EAC
          • E-standby
          • ICES-003
          • J-MOSS
          • KC
          • KCC
          • KUCAS
          • Kuwait
          • PSB
          • PSE
          • SASO
          • SEMKO
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • UKRAINIAN
          • VCCI

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black
          Finish
          Glossy / Textured

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, HDMI cable, DP cable, Power cable
          User Documentation
          Yes
          Accessory
          Remote control

            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
            • Low Input Lag best time < 4 ms, it is on a special case and measures it.
            • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
            • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
            • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
            • The monitor may look different from feature images.
            • NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
            • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
            • 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC