2 year warranty
Discontinued
436M6VBPAB/01
Momentum
43 (42.51"/108 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colours to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding in the dark corners and shadows easily and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie and HDR Photo.
3.7
of 5
30
Reviews
Mkp1986
24/05/2020
United Kingdom
Perfect for Console gaming
I purchased my Philips Momentum 43 4k monitor around 6 months ago and it has been fantastic. Its ideal for console gaming, especially with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and also with the upcoming PS5 and Series X this will be fantastic. There is literally no input lag which really helps in fast paced online shooting games, and the colour accuracy and HDR brightness brings more cinematic games to life. It's by far the best large gaming monitor for a console, I would probably go for a smaller size for PC gaming as sitting close to a desk with this size monitor could be difficult. I have a smaller 28 inch 144hz for PC use. This was purchased only to be used as a monitor for my consoles and it has been absolutely fantastic. Don't buy a 4k TV for console get yourself a great monitor like this I can 100% guarantee you won't regret it. 5 stars
Pros
Amazing picture, HDR, Low input Lag, Speakers are really good
Cons
Too large for PC use on a desk
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Zaduvalo
07/01/2020
United Kingdom
Excellent product for price
Best choose for gaming and work. 60 Hz in 4K resolution is enough for most expensive PCs.
Pros
Price, colors, HDR 1000, responce, adaptive sync (helps for slower PC)
Cons
Sometimes USB disconnets, Ones monitor doest turn on after sleep mode (power on/off helps), Slow volume regulation from remote control, Ambiglow only on bottom side
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow
The Brain
23/01/2021
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Perfekter Monitor für Gaming und HDR-Wiedergabe!
Ich habe den Monitor hauptsächlich für meine Xbox-One-X und für 4K Film-Wiedergabe gekauft und bin damit sehr zufrieden. Genau für diese Zwecke eignet sich dieser Monitor ganz besonders. Tolle HDR-Wiedergabe und schnelle, flüssige Bilder im Gaming-Modus sind eindeutig die Stärken. Hinzu kommt noch ein hervorragender Klang durch die perfekt angestimmte integrierte Soundbar! Wirklich toller Klang! Auch Full-HD Inhalte (1080p) sehen sehr gut aus auf diesem Monitor, aber alles was darunter liegt ist eher nicht zu empfehlen (720p, 576i, 480p, oder 480i). Hier merkt man eindeutig die Schwächen des Monitors, nämlich kein Upscaling oder Bildverbesserer. Dadurch sehen diese Inhalte weniger gut aus und wären eher für andere Bildschirme zu empfehlen. Aber nochmal: Für Full-HD und vor allem 4K ist dieser Monitor absolut perfekt geeignet! Beim Gaming merkt man überhaupt keinen Input-Lag und die Spiele laufen sehr flüssig. Macht unheimlich Spaß auf diesem Monitor zu spielen!
Pros
4K/HDR Wiedergabe und Gaming mit minimum Full-HD!
Cons
Weniger geeignet für 480i, 480p, 576i und 720p. Keine Bildverbesserer und kein Upscaling.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 558M1RY 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 558M1RY 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Low Input Lag best time < 4 ms, it is on a special case and measures it.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
The monitor may look different from feature images.
NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC