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Discontinued

Momentum4K HDR display with Ambiglow

436M6VBPAB/01

3.7
| (30) Reviews
Get in the moment
Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
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Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 43 (42.51"/108 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilise high-performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, a user of 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display, you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multitasking.

DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colours to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding in the dark corners and shadows easily and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie and HDR Photo.

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Reviews

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3.7

of 5

30

Reviews

24/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for Console gaming

I purchased my Philips Momentum 43 4k monitor around 6 months ago and it has been fantastic. Its ideal for console gaming, especially with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and also with the upcoming PS5 and Series X this will be fantastic. There is literally no input lag which really helps in fast paced online shooting games, and the colour accuracy and HDR brightness brings more cinematic games to life. It's by far the best large gaming monitor for a console, I would probably go for a smaller size for PC gaming as sitting close to a desk with this size monitor could be difficult. I have a smaller 28 inch 144hz for PC use. This was purchased only to be used as a monitor for my consoles and it has been absolutely fantastic. Don't buy a 4k TV for console get yourself a great monitor like this I can 100% guarantee you won't regret it. 5 stars

Pros

Amazing picture, HDR, Low input Lag, Speakers are really good

Cons

Too large for PC use on a desk

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

07/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product for price

Best choose for gaming and work. 60 Hz in 4K resolution is enough for most expensive PCs.

Pros

Price, colors, HDR 1000, responce, adaptive sync (helps for slower PC)

Cons

Sometimes USB disconnets, Ones monitor doest turn on after sleep mode (power on/off helps), Slow volume regulation from remote control, Ambiglow only on bottom side

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Momentum 436M6VBPAB 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

23/01/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Perfekter Monitor für Gaming und HDR-Wiedergabe!

Ich habe den Monitor hauptsächlich für meine Xbox-One-X und für 4K Film-Wiedergabe gekauft und bin damit sehr zufrieden. Genau für diese Zwecke eignet sich dieser Monitor ganz besonders. Tolle HDR-Wiedergabe und schnelle, flüssige Bilder im Gaming-Modus sind eindeutig die Stärken. Hinzu kommt noch ein hervorragender Klang durch die perfekt angestimmte integrierte Soundbar! Wirklich toller Klang! Auch Full-HD Inhalte (1080p) sehen sehr gut aus auf diesem Monitor, aber alles was darunter liegt ist eher nicht zu empfehlen (720p, 576i, 480p, oder 480i). Hier merkt man eindeutig die Schwächen des Monitors, nämlich kein Upscaling oder Bildverbesserer. Dadurch sehen diese Inhalte weniger gut aus und wären eher für andere Bildschirme zu empfehlen. Aber nochmal: Für Full-HD und vor allem 4K ist dieser Monitor absolut perfekt geeignet! Beim Gaming merkt man überhaupt keinen Input-Lag und die Spiele laufen sehr flüssig. Macht unheimlich Spaß auf diesem Monitor zu spielen!

Pros

4K/HDR Wiedergabe und Gaming mit minimum Full-HD!

Cons

Weniger geeignet für 480i, 480p, 576i und 720p. Keine Bildverbesserer und kein Upscaling.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 558M1RY 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 558M1RY 4K-HDR-Display mit Ambiglow

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. Low Input Lag best time &lt; 4 ms, it is on a special case and measures it.

  3. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  4. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  5. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC