    LED

    4K Ambilight TV

    43PUS8109/12
    • 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV
      LED 4K Ambilight TV

      43PUS8109/12
      4K Ambilight TV

      Looking for something new? Just ask this Ambilight TV's built-in Alexa for suggestions on shows, films, music and more! Thanks to the TV's integrated far-field mic, you'll be heard even if you ask from the other side of the room. See all benefits

        LED

        LED

        4K Ambilight TV

        4K Ambilight TV

        The Ambilight TV with Alexa on board!

        • 108 cm (43") AMBILIGHT TV
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        • Titan OS smart platform
        • Dolby Atmos sound
        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

        Vibrant viewing with an ultra-sharp picture.

        Love everything you watch on this 4K (UHD) LED Ambilight TV. The Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver ultra-sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        Finding what you love is quick and easy with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services—all in one place.

        Dolby Atmos for cinematic sound.

        Dolby Atmos pulls you in deeper by placing sound effects in the space around and above you. Whether it's spaceships flying overhead or quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.

        Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

        HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low input lag setting is automatically activated when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

        Sleek design and responsible packaging.

        The virtually bezel-free screen and slim stand of this Ambilight TV go with just about any interior, and you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when the screen is off. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

        Compatible with voice assistants and Alexa on board

        You get a choice of voice assistants! You can push a button on your remote to put your TV in listening mode and speak directly to the TV's built-in Alexa. If you're watching something, the TV will lower the volume so Alexa can hear you clearly. Or, you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.

        Far-field mic picks up your voice

        This Ambilight TV has a far-field mic on board that picks your voice up clearly, even if you're further away or if there's some noise going on around you. Once you've pushed the Alexa button on your remote, you can ask your TV anything, from anywhere in the room.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge light mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • AmbiSleep
          • Sunrise Alarm
          Ambilight Version
          3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          43  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          108  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Picture engine
          Pixel Precise Ultra HD

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60Hz
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz
          • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Smart TV

          SmartTV apps*
          • Netflix
          • HBO
          • YouTube
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • TITAN channel
          • NFT app*
          OS
          TITAN OS
          Memory size (Flash)*
          4 GB

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          Screen mirroring
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Voice assistant*
          Amazon Alexa Built-in
          Smart Home experience
          • Works with Amazon Alexa
          • Works with Google assistant

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • AVI
          • HEVC
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC/H.265
          • AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • AAC
          • FLAC
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SMI
          • .SSA
          • .SUB
          • .ASS
          • .TXT
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • HEIF

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speakers
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS:X
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Clear Dialogue
          • A.I. Sound
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night Mode

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI1
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 1
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          EasyLink 2.0
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          • External setting via TV UI

        • Supported HDMI video features

          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • HDMI VRR
          HDR
          • HLG
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+ Compatible

        • EU Energy card

          Off mode power consumption
          n.a
          Networked standby mode
          2.0  W
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          less than 0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick Use Guide
          • Legal and safety brochure

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Satin chrome bezel
          Stand design
          Satin chrome arch stand

            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
            • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.