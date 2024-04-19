Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
4K Ambilight TV
Looking for something new? Just ask this Ambilight TV's built-in Alexa for suggestions on shows, films, music and more! Thanks to the TV's integrated far-field mic, you'll be heard even if you ask from the other side of the room. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K Ambilight TV
Looking for something new? Just ask this Ambilight TV's built-in Alexa for suggestions on shows, films, music and more! Thanks to the TV's integrated far-field mic, you'll be heard even if you ask from the other side of the room. See all benefits
4K Ambilight TV
Looking for something new? Just ask this Ambilight TV's built-in Alexa for suggestions on shows, films, music and more! Thanks to the TV's integrated far-field mic, you'll be heard even if you ask from the other side of the room. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K Ambilight TV
Looking for something new? Just ask this Ambilight TV's built-in Alexa for suggestions on shows, films, music and more! Thanks to the TV's integrated far-field mic, you'll be heard even if you ask from the other side of the room. See all benefits
4K Ambilight TV
Total:
recurring payment
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
Love everything you watch on this 4K (UHD) LED Ambilight TV. The Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver ultra-sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.
Finding what you love is quick and easy with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services—all in one place.
Dolby Atmos pulls you in deeper by placing sound effects in the space around and above you. Whether it's spaceships flying overhead or quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.
HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low input lag setting is automatically activated when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
The virtually bezel-free screen and slim stand of this Ambilight TV go with just about any interior, and you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when the screen is off. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.
You get a choice of voice assistants! You can push a button on your remote to put your TV in listening mode and speak directly to the TV's built-in Alexa. If you're watching something, the TV will lower the volume so Alexa can hear you clearly. Or, you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.
This Ambilight TV has a far-field mic on board that picks your voice up clearly, even if you're further away or if there's some noise going on around you. Once you've pushed the Alexa button on your remote, you can ask your TV anything, from anywhere in the room.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Display input resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Smart TV
Smart TV Features
Multimedia Applications
Sound
Connectivity
Supported HDMI video features
EU Energy card
Power
Accessories
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.