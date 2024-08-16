Search terms

      Signage Solutions LED Display

      44HDL5000PP/00

      Philips Public LED 5000

      Empower uniquely crafted Public LED displays that redefine audience engagement. Deliver your immersive visual experiences with seamless connectivity, variable sizing and customisable curvature, allowing you to design a breathtaking display.

      Philips Public LED 5000

      Elevate your visual journey

      • 44''
      • Direct View LED

      Ensures crystal-clear content and great colour accuracy.

      Ensures crystal-clear content and great colour accuracy. Achieves smooth, judder-free images with a high refresh rate.

      Brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.

      Revel in consistent brilliance with a brightness uniformity that exceeds 97%.

      Elevate your visual experience.

      Elevate your visual experience with a wide colour gamut for lifelike images.

      Contrast excellence

      Witness exceptional clarity with a contrast ratio of >=3000:1.

      Lower power consumption

      Developing technology for your sustainable business future through built-in power saving features.

      Lightweight wall-mountable or hoisted installation

      As well as an optional range of connections and brackets for wall mounting, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series also supports fixed hoisting installations.

      Front-access maintenance

      Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.

      Create bezel-free video walls

      Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution that you want — whether its 4K, 8K or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill your audience with crystal-clear picture quality.

      Built-in cable management

      Philips Public LED 5000 Series displays come with built-in cable management, keeping power and data cables tidy. Meanwhile, cabinets are daisy chained for both power and data, using PPDS' unique board-to-board module and cabinet connection design, minimising clutter and speeding up installations.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        1:2
        Brightness Uniformity
        >=97%
        Calibration (brightness/colour)
        Supported
        Colour temperature adjust range
        4000~9500 K (by software)
        Colour temperature default
        6500±500 K
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        >=3000:1
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        150  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        150  degree
        Picture enhancement
        Wide colour gamut display
        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Frame frequency (Hz)
        50 & 60
        Refresh rate (Hz)
        Up to 3840 Hz
        Three specific modules of pixel pitch
        1.9 mm, 2.5 mm and 3.9 mm

      • Convenience

        Ease of installation
        • Guide pins
        • Light weight
        • Locking mechanism for cabinet
        Power loop through
        - for 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or fewer - for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or fewer
        Signal control loop through
        RJ45

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        -20~45  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~50  °C
        LED Lifetime
        TBD
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10~80%
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10~85%

      • Cabinet

        Cabinet area (m2)
        0.50
        Cabinet size (mm)
        500 x 1000 x 40
        Data connector
        RJ45
        Power connector
        In/Out (C14/C13)
        Receiving card brand
        Novastar
        Weight (kg)
        11.2
        Cabinet diagonal (inch)
        44.02
        Cabinet construction
        Die-cast aluminium

      • Accessories

        LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
        1 pcs
        QSG
        1 pcs

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • RoHS
        • EAC
        • EN61000-3-2
        • EN61000-3-3
        • IEC/UL60950
        • IEC/UL62368
        • IEC62471
        • EN55032
        • EN55035
        • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A

