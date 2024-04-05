This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language.