Very pleasantly surprised by the features and picture quality of a TV at this price point. It is running the latest (at time of review) firmware and the picture quality, once adjusted, is excellent on good source material. Not so good on low quality sources, but it's pretty much par for the course. The contrast ratio and black level is not as good as the top end, but neither was I expecting it to be. I didn't buy it for the Ambilight feature, but having used it, it's nice to have and I think I would miss it now if it wasn't there. The TV is fast when switching channels and applications, which I cannot say for the top branded TV it replaced. The satellite tuner is a nice plus also. Sound is pretty much what you'd expect for a slim panel TV, we use it with a proper amplifier using HDMI ARC. Network and streaming is also excellent, (we have it wired but WiFi was just as good) subject to the usual Android/application limitations (using an old version of YouTube because Google broke the new one) but we do have fast internet here, so that helps. Also works well with the other devices I have connected to it and it looks good on PC at 4K/60Hz as well. I don't play competitively enough to notice any latency, so it's fine for me. YMMV as they say. I have some minor complaints about the design, the raised bar along the bottom makes it awkward to flush mount on the wall, a simple groove in the bar for the cables would have been enough to alleviate that issue, as other TVs do. It uses a somewhat uncommon Vesa size for mounting, not really an issue but something to watch for when buying a wall mount. I would have liked the holes where the stand feet go to either be smaller or have covers, just for aesthetics really, but unless it's mounted quite high up this isn't an issue. I also would have preferred if the Ambilight leds had a separate transparent cover, again just for aesthetics - but that really is a minor point. At the time of writing this review I have been using this TV for one month, it's too early to say what it's long term reliability is going to be but so far I'm quite impressed and pleased I didn't buy the much more expensive alternative I had planned to.