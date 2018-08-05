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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Primary image

6000 series4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

49PUS6401/12

3.6

| (395) Reviews

4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

Design meets performance with the Philips 6400 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra-HD and Pixel Plus Ultra-HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless

See all benefits
TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

with Ambilight 2-sided

4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

  • 123 cm (49")

  • 4K Ultra-HD LED TV

  • Quad Core, 8 GB and expandable

  • DVB T/C/T2/T2-HD/S/S2

Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

You've created a home that's more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips' unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra-wide glow from two sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Colour, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.

The new integrated HEVC standard to enjoy high-quality 4K

The new integrated HEVC (H.265) standard allows you to enjoy high picture quality 4K-resolution broadcasts.

Discover Ultra-HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Experience 4K Ultra-HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra-HD engine. It optimises picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth. Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

395

Reviews

05/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent quality on reasonable price

The performance of the television is great. Slight disappointment as the screen broken down, but luckily still under the warranty so Phillips replaced. Just I was hopping as established trader should be more reliable, but however for now working fine after the screen replacement. Hope will to continue to do the job as should be. Over all great TV on very reasonable price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 49PUS6401 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 49PUS6401 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

27/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I like the ambilight it has

Very good picture and sound quality I like the ambilight that’s on the back on the television

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 43PUS6401 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 43PUS6401 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

10/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

Lovely television. It was easy to set up. It has a lot of lovely features. Most impressed with it.

This review was made for 6000 series 49PUS6401 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

This review was made for 6000 series 49PUS6401 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  4. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  5. Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details, please visit the Google Cast product page.

  6. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  7. Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  8. USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.

  9. Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in the UK, Germany and Austria)