      4K UHD LED Android TV

      Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This Performance Series TV makes all your content look great, and boasts Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Performance Series
        The one to take home

        4K UHD LED Android TV

        with Ambilight 3 sided

        • 126 cm (50") Ambilight TV
        • 1700 Picture Performance Index
        • HDR 10+
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

        Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

        Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

        Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion. A Philips 4K UHD TV brings content to life with rich colours and crisp contrast. Images have more depth and motion is smooth. Movies, shows, games and more look great no matter the source.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look—and sound—gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

        HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

        HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

        Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, colour and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Android TV. Simply smart.

        Android TV. Simply smart.

        Make your Philips Android TV your own. If it's all about Amazon and YouTube this week and Rakuten TV and Netflix next week - no problem. A clear, intuitive interface lets you put the content you love front and centre. Easily pick up where you left off in the latest series, or check out the new movie releases.

        Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

        Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

        Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

        AI voice control. Google Assistant built in. Works with Alexa.

        Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          126  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Micro Dimming Pro
          • 1700 PPI
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Play Music*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          SimplyShare
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Device connection wizard
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Advance - Shift
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Philips TV Remote app*
          • Apps
          • Channels
          • Control
          • NowOnTV
          • TV Guide
          • Video On Demand
          Remote Control
          with Voice

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          HEVC support
          Yes
          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          2
          Number of components in (YPbPr)
          1
          Wireless connections
          • Bluetooth 4.2
          • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Dual band
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Audio L/R in
          • Headphone out
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.2
          Yes on all HDMI

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          Energy Label Class
          A
          EU Energy Label power
          72  W
          Annual energy consumption
          106  kW·h
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A  W

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Clear Dialogue
          • A.I. Sound
          • 5 Band Equalizer
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Bass Enhancement
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1240.0  mm
          Box height
          800.0  mm
          Box depth
          160.0  mm
          Set Width
          1119.8  mm
          Set Height
          658.8  mm
          Set Depth
          112.7  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1119.8  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          681.0  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          240.0  mm
          Stand depth
          240.0  mm
          Stand height
          22.2  mm
          Stand width
          750.0  mm
          Product weight
          13.8  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          16.3  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          20.5  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          300 x 200 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Mini-jack to L/R cable
          • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
          • Tabletop stand
          Included batteries
          2 x AAA Batteries

        • Colour & Finish

          TV Front
          Light Silver

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Mini-jack to L/R cable
        • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
        • Tabletop stand
        • Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in the UK, Germany and Austria)
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devices. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.