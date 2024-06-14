Search terms
50PUS8009/12
4K Ambilight TV
Immerse in it all with this feature-rich Ambilight TV! You get a great picture, realistic Dolby Atmos sound and smooth gaming too. Whatever you watch or play, Ambilight dials up the thrills — for a TV night like no other.See all benefits
4K Ambilight TV
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
Love everything you watch on this bright 4K (UHD) LED Ambilight TV. The Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver ultra-sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.
Finding what you love is quick and easy with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services—all in one place.
Dolby Atmos pulls you in deeper by placing sound effects in the space around and above you. Whether it's spaceships flying overhead or quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.
HDMI VRR lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. Low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
Seamless compatibility with Matter and Control4 means you can easily integrate this 4K Ambilight TV into your existing smart home network.
This Ambilight TV has a sleek, understated look, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.
Slim TV with sleek, attractive design.
Compatible with Matter and Control4.
