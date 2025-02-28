Search terms
50PUS8010/12
Drench yourself in Ambilight
Meet Ambilight TV. Smart TV powered by Titan OS. European design excellence. All your movies, shows and sport brought to you at speed with sublime image quality. Immerse yourself in colour, light and 3D cinema-like sound.See all benefits
4K Ambilight TV
With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. All your entertainment goes beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.
Zoom in. Lose yourself in the detail. This is 4K picture precision that goes beyond the imaginable. With a Pixel Precise Ultra HD screen for sharpness and lifelike detail, it fills each moment with breathtaking experiences.
Expect more detail. Frame by frame improved picture quality. With greater emphasis on colour and contrast, this is where even the darkest moments and the brightest scenes are made clearer.
With Dolby Atmos for sound just as the director intended and DTS:X to create 3D sound experiences, it's as if you're really there. Adding this extra dimension to sound brings a more immersive experience to your home.
The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.
Matter Smart Home compatibility brings seamless integration to your existing smart home network. To control the TV from your Matter Smart Home app or with voice control services, simply push the button on your remote and speak. Dim the lights. Adjust your thermostat. Even turn on your Philips Ambilight TV. A single command does it all. The TV is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices and Apple AirPlay too.
Go big. Go small. Go for a television that blends in perfectly with your needs. From a small screen 43" right up to a 65" TV, size up the incredible 8000 Series for the smarter choice in TV.
Edge stand. Thin frame. 4K LED TV. This is European design quality. With fast, easy to find content thanks to Titan OS, each tiny detail has been carefully put together, right down to the recycled plastic remote and recycled FSC-certified packaging that it comes with.
Hear each word clearly. Vocal Boost enables the listener to turn the dialogue volume up or down without any effect on the background sound. You won't miss a single moment now that each spoken sentence comes across with greater clarity.
HDMI 2.1 and VRR help you get the best from your console, meaning faster gameplay and smoother graphics. With its low-input-lag setting that cuts in automatically when you turn on your console, you're all set for the next level in gaming.
