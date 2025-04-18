Search terms
50PUS8100/12
The Ambilight TV with Google Assistant built in.
Meet Ambilight TV – where stunning visuals meet effortless entertainment. With this 4K Google TV, there's no need to scroll endlessly—just ask Google Assistant to find your favourite movie, show or sport. Then, sit back and immerse yourselfSee all benefits
4K Ambilight TV
With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. All your entertainment goes beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.
Zoom in. Lose yourself in the detail. This is 4K picture precision that goes beyond the imaginable. With a Pixel Precise Ultra HD screen for sharpness and lifelike detail, it fills each moment with breathtaking experiences.
Expect more detail. Frame by frame improved picture quality. With greater emphasis on colour and contrast, this is where even the darkest moments and the brightest scenes are made clearer.
With Dolby Atmos for sound just as the director intended and DTS:X to create 3D sound experiences, it's as if you're really there. Adding this extra dimension to sound brings a more immersive experience to your home.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together films, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices. Stream effortlessly to your TV from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Watch films from apps. Share photos with friends in the room.*
Go big. Go small. Go for a television that blends in perfectly with your needs. From a small screen 43" right up to a 65" TV, size up the incredible 8000 Series for the smarter choice in TV.
Edge stand, sleek slim frame—this is European design at its finest. Set your Ambilight to lounge mode to drench your room in colour while your TV sleeps. And with its remote formed from recycled plastic and packaging from FSC-certified cardboard, even the inserts are carefully considered and printed on recycled paper.
