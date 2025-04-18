Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The Ambilight TV with Google Assistant built in. The Ambilight TV with Google Assistant built in. The Ambilight TV with Google Assistant built in.
      Energy Label Europe E here
      for more information, download here (PDF 197.0KB)

      LED 4K Ambilight TV

      50PUS8100/12

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The Ambilight TV with Google Assistant built in.

      Meet Ambilight TV – where stunning visuals meet effortless entertainment. With this 4K Google TV, there's no need to scroll endlessly—just ask Google Assistant to find your favourite movie, show or sport. Then, sit back and immerse yourself

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Similar products

      See all Ambilight

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      LED
      - {discount-value}

      LED

      4K Ambilight TV

      total

      recurring payment

      The Ambilight TV with Google Assistant built in.

      • 126 cm (50") Ambilight TV
      • 4K LED
      • HDR10+
      • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. All your entertainment goes beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

      Vivid moments. Sharper scenes.

      Vivid moments. Sharper scenes.

      Zoom in. Lose yourself in the detail. This is 4K picture precision that goes beyond the imaginable. With a Pixel Precise Ultra HD screen for sharpness and lifelike detail, it fills each moment with breathtaking experiences.

      Colour and contrast unleashed with HDR10+

      Colour and contrast unleashed with HDR10+

      Expect more detail. Frame by frame improved picture quality. With greater emphasis on colour and contrast, this is where even the darkest moments and the brightest scenes are made clearer.

      Surround yourself in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

      Surround yourself in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

      With Dolby Atmos for sound just as the director intended and DTS:X to create 3D sound experiences, it's as if you're really there. Adding this extra dimension to sound brings a more immersive experience to your home.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

      What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together films, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

      Compatible with voice assistants and Apple AirPlay*

      Compatible with voice assistants and Apple AirPlay*

      You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices. Stream effortlessly to your TV from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Watch films from apps. Share photos with friends in the room.*

      Size up to choose

      Size up to choose

      Go big. Go small. Go for a television that blends in perfectly with your needs. From a small screen 43" right up to a 65" TV, size up the incredible 8000 Series for the smarter choice in TV.

      European design thinking

      Edge stand, sleek slim frame—this is European design at its finest. Set your Ambilight to lounge mode to drench your room in colour while your TV sleeps. And with its remote formed from recycled plastic and packaging from FSC-certified cardboard, even the inserts are carefully considered and printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Suite
        • Gaming mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge light mode
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        50  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        126  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Natural Motion
        • Crystal Clear
        • Personal
        • Home Cinema
        • ECO
        • Movie
        • Game
        • Monitor

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        640 x 480 - 60 Hz, 576p -50 Hz, 720p -50/60 Hz,1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/60 Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 3840 x 2160p - 24/25/30/50/60 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Disney+
        • Apple TV
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • NFT app*
        • Whalefit
        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size (Flash)*
        16 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • RC with Mic.
        • Google Assistant built in
        • Works with Alexa
        Smart Home experience
        • MATTER
        • Control4
        • Works with Apple Home
        Gaming Control Bar
        Gamebar 2.0
        TTS support
        Yes

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.0 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Codec
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS:X
        • Dolby Digital
        Sound Enhancement
        • AI mode
        • Original
        • Entertainment
        • Music
        • Spatial Music
        • Dialogue
        • Personal
        • All Sound Style
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Sound Personalisation
        • AVL Mode
        • Night mode
        Sound Engine
        Basic Sound Engine
        Main Speaker
        Full Range Bass Reflex (FR01A)

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play (auto wake-up)
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        • Works with Apple AirPlay
        • Google Fast Pair
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI3
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        • eARC on HDMI 3
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        HDR
        • HLG
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+ Compatible

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        2361288
        Energy class for SDR
        E
        On mode power demand for SDR
        53  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        72  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100 – 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Quick start guide
        • Safety and Legal Leaflet
        • Tabletop stand
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Metal black bezel
        Stand design
        Black sticks

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        810  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 100 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1111 x 649 x 88 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1111 x 674 x 255 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1240 x 800 x 150 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        8.23 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        8.39 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        11.61 kg

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
      • Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under licence.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
      • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
      • Availability of Apple TV app and Apple TV+ may vary by country or region. Please check the Google Play and Apple Inc. support pages.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.