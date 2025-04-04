Search terms

    The smart choice with Ambilight
      LED 4K Ambilight TV

      55PUS8200/12

      The smart choice with Ambilight

      Ambilight, Smart TV, 4K, Dolby Atmos, Alexa and Matter Smart Home. Even a built-in Far Field Mic to hear your commands clearly. Powered by Titan OS for ease and speed, this is where European design and data security come first.

      The smart choice with Ambilight

      • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV
      • 4K LED
      • HDR10+
      • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      There's TV. And there's Ambilight TV

      With integrated LED lights that react to each scene, Ambilight immerses you in a halo of colourful light. All your entertainment goes beyond the screen to draw you deeper into the moment. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

      Vivid moments. Sharper scenes.

      Vivid moments. Sharper scenes.

      Zoom in. Lose yourself in the detail. This is 4K picture precision that goes beyond the imaginable. With a Pixel Precise Ultra HD screen for sharpness and lifelike detail, it fills each moment with breathtaking experiences.

      Surround yourself in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

      Surround yourself in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

      With Dolby Atmos for sound just as the director intended and DTS:X to create 3D sound experiences, it's as if you're really there. Adding this extra dimension to sound brings a more immersive experience to your home.

      Titan OS. Find it easily.

      Titan OS. Find it easily.

      The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.

      Connect seamlessly to smart home networks

      Connect seamlessly to smart home networks

      Matter Smart Home compatibility brings seamless integration to your existing smart home network and Far-Field Mic. To control the TV from your Matter Smart Home app or with Alexa built-in, simply push the button on your remote and speak. Dim the lights. Adjust your thermostat. Even turn on your Philips Ambilight TV. A single command does it all. TV is compatible with Google smart speakers and Apple AirPlay too.

      Control without the remote

      Control without the remote

      Voice your every command. Turn on your television as you enter the room. Speak to Alexa without needing your remote. With its built-in Far Field microphone and handsfree control, you can sit back, relax and enjoy all your favourite Smart TV content.

      Add clarity to each word with Vocal Boost

      Hear each word with precision. Vocal Boost enables the listener to turn the dialogue volume up or down without any effect on the background sound. You won't miss a single moment now that each spoken sentence comes across with greater clarity.

      Game ready connectivity

      HDMI 2.0a and VRR help you get the best from your console, with faster gameplay and smoother graphics. With its low-input lag setting that cuts in automatically when you turn on your console, you're all set for the next level in gaming.

      All of your data kept safe and secure

      From smart phones to tablets and from laptops to smart speakers, protecting your personal information is crucial. Connecting to a Philips TV ensures that your confidential information is kept in a safe, secure place at all times. With SafeShark continuously testing and verifying your security, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your cyber safety is our top priority.

      European design, sustainable thinking

      Edge stand. Thin frame. 4K LED TV. This is European design quality. With fast, easy to find content thanks to Titan OS, each tiny detail has been carefully put together, right down to the recycled plastic remote and recycled FSC-certified packaging that it comes with.

      Technical Specifications

        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight Suite
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Music Mode
        • Game Mode
        • Sunrise Alarm
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Native refresh rate
        60 Hz  Hz
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture enhancement
        • Crystal Clear
        • ECO
        • Game
        • HDR10+ compatible
        • Home Cinema
        • Monitor
        • Movie
        • Micro Dimming
        • Personal
        • Ultra Resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        640 x 480 - 60 Hz, 576p -50 Hz, 720p -50/60 Hz,1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/60 Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 3840 x 2160p - 24/25/30/50/60 Hz

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

        SmartTV apps*
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Disney+
        • HBO
        • NFT app*
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Amazon Alexa built-in
        • Works with Google Home
        • RC with Mic.
        Smart Home experience
        • MATTER
        • Control4
        • Works with Apple Home
        Gaming Control Bar
        Gamebar 2.0
        TTS support
        Yes

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

        Audio
        2.0 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        20 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 x 10 W full-range speakers
        Codec
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS:X
        Sound Enhancement
        • AVL Mode
        • Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Media Intelligence
        • Entertainment
        • Equalizer
        • Hearing Profile
        • Night Mode
        • Room Calibration
        • Personal
        • Vocal Boost
        Headphone Features
        Dolby Atmos for Headphone
        Sound Engine
        IntelliSound
        Main Speaker
        Full Range Bass Reflex (FR01A)

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • One touch play
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2 x 2 Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        • Works with Apple AirPlay
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        HDMI 1
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 1
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        EasyLink 2.0
        • External setting via TV UI
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

        Gaming
        • ALLM and Auto Game
        • HDMI VRR
        HDR
        • HDR10+ Compatible
        • HDR10
        • HLG

        EPREL registration numbers
        2269636
        Energy class for SDR
        E
        On mode power demand for SDR
        53  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        80  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

        Mains power
        AC 100-240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Safety and Legal Leaflet
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        • Quick start guide

        Colours of TV
        Plastic black low bezel
        Stand design
        Metal black square arch stand

        Distance between 2 stands
        810  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        200 x 100 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1226 x 713 x 88 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1226 x 778 x 275 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        1320 x 806 x 132 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        9.9 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        10.2 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        13.1 kg

      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcasts. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators, Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
      • Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under licence.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

