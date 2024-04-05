Search terms
4K Ambilight TV
Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Your Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear with super-responsive gameplay and smooth graphics. Make those jumps and U-turns or drift perfectly through a corner! VRR and FreeSync are both supported. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
The central swivel stand means you can place The One anywhere and still get the best view, plus you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.
You get great, clear TV sound straight out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Alexa button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or, ask Google to control the TV via Google Assistant-enabled devices.
No matter what you watch, you'll enjoy a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colours. Plus, this 4K (UHD) Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.
Great TV sound. And easy to add soundbars or speakers.
Seamless compatibility with Matter and Control4 means you can easily integrate The One into your existing smart home network. To control the TV with your voice, you can also push the Alexa button on your remote to ask Alexa. Or, ask Google via Google Assistant-enabled devices.
Compatible with Matter and Control4.
