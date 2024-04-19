Search terms

    OLED

    4K Ambilight TV

    65OLED759/12
      -{discount-value}

      OLED 4K Ambilight TV

      65OLED759/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Every show. Every film. Every game.

      The thrill is real with our most affordable OLED Ambilight TV. Whatever you watch or play, the lifelike picture and smooth motion dial up the excitement. Ambilight makes every jaw-dropping, spine-tingling moment feel bigger. See all benefits

        Every show. Every film. Every game.

        4K Ambilight TV

        • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
        • P5 AI perfect picture engine
        • TITAN OS smart platform
        • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.

        Detail and depth. Lifelike OLED picture.

        The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported — you'll feel the full power of every scene.

        Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

        Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Supports all major HDR formats.

        Supports all major HDR formats.

        Thoughtful design. Responsible packaging.

        This TV has polished metal feet, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

        Easy control

        You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control, you can activate Alexa via the remote's dedicated Alexa button, or you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

        Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge light mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • AmbiSleep
          • Sunrise Alarm
          • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          • Ambilight FTI Animation
          Ambilight Version
          3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Picture engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Diagonal screen size (inches)
          65

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120Hz
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120Hz
          • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          Screen mirroring
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Voice assistant*
          Amazon Alexa built-in
          Smart Home experience
          • Works with Amazon Alexa
          • Works with Google Home

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
          Picture Playback Formats
          JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

        • Sound

          Audio
          2.0 Channel
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 10 W full-range speakers
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS:X
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Clear Dialogue
          • A.I. Sound
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • Sound Personalisation

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.2
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          EasyLink 2.0
          • External setting via TV UI
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

        • Supported HDMI video features

          HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
          • up to 4K 120 Hz
          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • HDMI VRR
          • AMD FreeSync Premium
          • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
          HDMI 3/4
          HDMI 2.0
          HDR
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • HLG

        • EU Energy card

          Off mode power consumption
          n.a
          Networked standby mode
          2.0  W
          Panel technology used
          OLED

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          less than 0.5 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Metal bezel frame
          Stand design
          Satin chrome stands

        • Dimensions

          Weight incl. Packaging
          29.5  kg
          Distance between 2 stands
          795  mm
          Stand height to TV bottom edge
          23  mm
          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm
          TV without stand (W x H x D)
          1450 x 833 x 58 mm
          TV with stand (W x H x D)
          1450 x 850 x 280 mm
          Package carton (W x H x D)
          1660 x 1045 x 170 mm
          Weight of TV without stand
          24.0 kg
          Weight of TV with stand
          24.4 kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
            • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
            • Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.