OLED+ 4K TV sound by Bowers & Wilkins
Be captivated by the OLED+ TV featuring P5 picture processing and Bowers & Wilkins sound. Open your senses to real colour, a sharp 4K UHD picture and mesmerising audio. From film night to live concert streaming, the thrill is real. See all benefits
With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.
The second-generation Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine with Perfect Natural Reality processing takes lifelike to a whole new level. From the subtlest highlight to the deepest shadow, details are reproduced with an accuracy approaching that of the human eye. Colours are true. Skin tones look natural. Motion is incredibly smooth.
Your Philips OLED TV boasts sound by legendary audio experts Bowers & Wilkins. An exclusive speaker design delivers thrilling performance with incredible dynamic range. Bass is rich and full, and detail is pristine. Even at low volume. When perfect picture quality gets sound to match, the experience is mesmerising.
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
With a Philips HDR10+ TV, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables your TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look real. Original details are preserved. Contrast is impeccable.
