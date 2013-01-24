Home
      Be captivated by the OLED+ TV featuring P5 picture processing and Bowers & Wilkins sound. Open your senses to real colour, a sharp 4K UHD picture and mesmerising audio. From film night to live concert streaming, the thrill is real. See all benefits

        There's OLED
        and there is

        Philips OLED+ 903 4K TV Ballerina dancing

        with Ambilight 3-sided

        • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
        • 4500 Picture Performance Index
        • HDR perfect WCG 99%
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        4K UHD OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

        4K UHD OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

        With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.

        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        The second-generation Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine with Perfect Natural Reality processing takes lifelike to a whole new level. From the subtlest highlight to the deepest shadow, details are reproduced with an accuracy approaching that of the human eye. Colours are true. Skin tones look natural. Motion is incredibly smooth.

        Sound by Bowers & Wilkins.

        Sound by Bowers & Wilkins.

        Your Philips OLED TV boasts sound by legendary audio experts Bowers & Wilkins. An exclusive speaker design delivers thrilling performance with incredible dynamic range. Bass is rich and full, and detail is pristine. Even at low volume. When perfect picture quality gets sound to match, the experience is mesmerising.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

        Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

        Google Play store and Philips app gallery. More to love.

        Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

        Google Assistant built in. Content and more at your command.

        Google Assistant built in. Content and more at your command.

        Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

        HDR10+. See more of what the director intended.*

        With a Philips HDR10+ TV, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables your TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look real. Original details are preserved. Contrast is impeccable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3-sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65 inch
          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • Micro Dimming Perfect
          • HDR Perfect
          • 4500 PPI

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android™ 7.0 (Nougat)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Play Music*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          Memory size (Flash)
          • 16 GB*
          • extendable via USB storage

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          SimplyShare
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB Recording*
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online Video Stores
          • Open Internet Browser
          • Social TV
          • TV on Demand
          • YouTube
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Device connection wizard
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop Smart Menu button
          • On-screen User manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to Screen
          • Advance - Shift
          • Zoom, Stretch
          Philips TV Remote app*
          • Apps
          • Channels
          • Control
          • NowOnTV
          • TV Guide
          • Video On Demand
          Remote Control
          • with Keyboard
          • 1x Easy Remote

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Sound

          Audio
          • Output power: 50 Watt (RMS)
          • 2.1 Channel
          • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
          Loudspeaker
          • 2 x titanium dome tweeter
          • 2 x glass fibre cone mid driver
          • Dual passive radiator woofer
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Digital Plus
          • AC-4
          DTS-HD Premium Sound
          • DTS-HD
          • DTS Studio Sound II
          Speaker configuration
          2 x tweeter,10 W x 2 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          2
          Number of components in (YPbPr)
          1
          Wireless connections
          • Dual Band
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2 x 2 integrated
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Antenna IEC75
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Audio L/R in
          • Headphone out
          • 2x Satellite input
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.2
          Yes on all HDMI

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          Computer inputs on HDMI 1/2
          HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on HDMI 1/2
          HDR supported, HDR10/HLG

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Twin Tuner
          Yes
          HEVC support
          Yes
          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A  W
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          Energy Label Class
          B
          EU Energy Label power
          194  W
          Annual energy consumption
          284  kW·h
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1660  mm
          Box height
          1045  mm
          Box depth
          174  mm
          Set Width
          1448.7  mm
          Set Height
          876.5  mm
          Set Depth
          50.3  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1448.7  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          891.5  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          280.0  mm
          TV stand width distance
          791.0  mm
          Product weight
          31.1  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          31.4  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          43.2  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm

        • Accessories

          Included batteries
          4 x AAA Batteries
          Included Accessories
          • 2 x Remote Control
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Mini-jack to L/R cable
          • Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Tabletop stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • HDMI connection is required for soundbar, speaker and other audio device.
            • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devices. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
            • Google Assistant built in will come as a software update for 2018 Android TVs.
            • The TV supports HDR10+ format only via OTT and USB sources.