    OLED+

    4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

    65OLED935/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    9 Awards
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/6/65oled935_12/65oled935_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound

      65OLED935/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      9 Awards

      Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.

      Give your movies the TV they deserve. This stunning Philips OLED+ TV boasts up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers and the latest P5 picture processing with AI. You get a lifelike picture and thrilling sound with crystal-clear dialogue. See all benefits

        Breathtaking picture. Cinematic sound.

        4K UHD OLED Android TV

        • P5 AI dual picture engine
        • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        • Ambilight 4 sided
        • 164 cm (65") Android TV
        P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

        P5 engine with AI. Whatever you watch, a picture so real.

        Philips P5 processor with AI dual picture engine delivers a picture so real that it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

        Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

        An exclusive speaker design by legendary audio engineers Bowers & Wilkins delivers thrillingly lifelike performance. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of Dolby Atmos. A central tweeter keeps the dialogue pristine no matter how intense the drama gets.

        The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        With Philips 4 sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

        Philips OLED+ TV with HDR. The difference is real.

        Philips OLED+ TV with HDR. The difference is real.

        A Philips 4K UHD OLED+ TV is compatible with all major HDR formats. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer. Motion is incredibly smooth.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look—and sound—gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

        Android TV. Simply smart.

        Android TV. Simply smart.

        Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

        Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

        Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

        Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

        DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

        DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

        With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone a drink.

        3.1.2 sound system. Up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos.

        3.1.2 sound system. Up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos.

        Kvadrat speaker cloth. Muirhead leather-backed remote

        Premium materials make all the difference to your Philips TV. Kvadrat's acoustically transparent wool-blend speaker fabric allows the sound to flow freely into the room. Responsibly sourced Muirhead leather and backlit keys add a sophisticated finish to the remote control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          4 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • AmbiSleep
          • Sunrise Alarm

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Pixel engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • 6600 PPI
          • Super Resolution

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Play Music*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • BBC iPlayer
          • Netflix
          • Amazon Prime Video
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Device connection wizard
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Advance - Shift
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Remote Control
          • with Voice
          • with Key light
          User Interaction
          SimplyShare
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          HEVC support
          Yes
          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connections
          • Bluetooth 4.2
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Satellite Connector
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          422477
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          105  W
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          127  W
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          OLED

        • Sound

          Audio
          • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
          • 3.1.2 Channel
          • Output power: 70 Watt (RMS)
          Codec
          • AC-4
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.3
          • DTS-HD(M6)
          Speaker configuration
          10 W x2, 5 W x1, woofer 20 W, height 12.5 W x2
          Sound Enhancement
          • 5 Band Equalizer
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • Auto Volume Leveller
          • Bass Enhancement

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1660.0  mm
          Box height
          1088.0  mm
          Box depth
          174.0  mm
          Set Width
          1448.7  mm
          Set Height
          829.5  mm
          Set Depth
          47.3  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1448.7  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          930.8  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          299.4  mm
          Product weight
          27.6  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          34.8  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          41.8  kg
          Stand depth
          260.7  mm
          Stand height
          104.1  mm
          Stand width
          880.0  mm
          VESA wall mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm
          Set depth (wall-mounted)
          148.6  mm
          Set height (wall-mounted)
          995.0  mm
          Set width (wall-mounted)
          1448.7  mm

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Gun metal grey frame
          Stand design
          Dark chrome sound solution

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide (x 1)
          • Stand with sound solution
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Remote Control

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devices. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
            • *Memory size (Flash): 16 GB (the actual available disk space may differ depending on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system etc.)