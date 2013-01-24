Home
    LED

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    65PUS7855/12
      Discover new dimensions with Alexa and Ambilight.

      Add new dimensions to your viewing. This Philips Smart TV comes with built-in Alexa so you can control it with your voice. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music or gaming. Picture quality is as brilliant as the content you love. See all benefits

        • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
        • Major HDR formats supported
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        • Alexa built-in
        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.

        The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        The magic of Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        With Philips Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look—and sound—gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

        Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

        Philips 4K UHD TV. Vibrant HDR picture.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Saphi Smart TV. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

        Saphi Smart TV. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

        SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and more.

        Alexa built in. Your voice is your remote.

        Alexa built in. Your voice is your remote.

        Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV. You can ask Alexa to change channels, switch to your gaming console or control smart-home devices like your lights and thermostat. You can do all of this and more with Alexa.

        HDR10+. See more of what the director intended.

        HDR10+. See more of what the director intended.

        With a Philips HDR10+ TV, picture quality is even more immersive and lifelike. Dynamic metadata enables your TV to adjust brightness levels from frame to frame. From bright skies to candlelit temples, colours look real. Original details are preserved. Contrast is impeccable.

        One-button access to apps including Netflix and Prime Video.

        One-button access to apps including Netflix and Prime Video.

        SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

        Works with Google Assistant

        Now you can control your Saphi TV by Google devices, like Google Home, Google Nest and Google Nest mini. Watch and play your favourite streaming content on Saphi TV by Google devices.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Ambilight Music
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Game Mode
          • Lounge mode
          • Wall colour adaptive

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+
          • 1700 PPI
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          • SimplyShare
          • Screen mirroring
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online video stores
          • Open Internet browser
          • TV on demand
          • YouTube
          • Netflix TV
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Advance - Shift
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Voice assistant*
          • Amazon Alexa built-in
          • RC with Mic.

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connections
          • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2 x 2 integrated
          • Dual Band
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • Audio Return Channel
          • 4K
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          Mercury content
          0  mg
          Presence of lead
          Yes*
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          352920
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          134  W
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          261  W
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • 5 Band Equalizer
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Night mode
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1600.0  mm
          Box height
          995.0  mm
          Box depth
          174.0  mm
          Set Width
          1459.3  mm
          Set Height
          849.8  mm
          Set Depth
          86.4  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1459.3  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          867.2  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          275.0  mm
          Product weight
          27.0  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          27.4  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          32.8  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          400 x 200 mm
          Stand depth
          275.0  mm
          Stand height
          17.4  mm
          Stand width
          806/1278  mm

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Plastic bezel light silver
          Stand design
          Light silver groove stand

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Tabletop stand

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • "Works with Google Assistant" is applicable in the countries where Google have introduced the function.