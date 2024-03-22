Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    The one

    4K Ambilight TV

    65PUS8909/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV 4K Ambilight TV
      -{discount-value}
      Energy Label Europe E here
      for more information, download here (PDF 202.0KB)

      The one 4K Ambilight TV

      65PUS8909/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      4K Ambilight TV

      Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits

      4K Ambilight TV

      Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits

      4K Ambilight TV

      Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits

      4K Ambilight TV

      Turn up the joy with The One! This 4K Ambilight TV gives you everything you want: epic picture quality, a responsive home screen packed with the streaming services you love, and incredible gaming. Get ready for your best nights in ever. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Ambilight

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        The one

        The one

        4K Ambilight TV

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        4K Ambilight TV

        The One that has it all

        • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        • Titan OS smart platform
        • Dolby Vision and Atmos
        The One with immersive Ambilight.

        The One with immersive Ambilight.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

        The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

        The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        The One with TITAN OS.

        The One with TITAN OS.

        It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Game on! 120 Hz, ultra-low input lag, VRR, FreeSync.

        Game on! 120 Hz, ultra-low input lag, VRR, FreeSync.

        Your Ambilight TV with HDMI 2.1 lets you make the most of your next-gen gaming gear with super-responsive gameplay and smooth graphics. Make those jumps and U-turns or drift perfectly through a corner! VRR and FreeSync are both supported. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

        Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging.

        Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging.

        The central swivel stand means you can place The One anywhere and still get the best view, plus you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

        You get great, clear TV sound straight out of the box. If you want more, Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.

        Alexa built-in and also works with Google Assistant*

        Alexa built-in and also works with Google Assistant*

        You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Alexa button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or, ask Google to control the TV via Google Assistant-enabled devices.

        Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

        No matter what you watch, you'll enjoy a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colours. Plus, this 4K (UHD) Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.

        Great TV sound. And easy to add soundbars or speakers.

        Great TV sound. And easy to add soundbars or speakers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge light mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • AmbiSleep
          • Sunrise Alarm
          • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          • Ambilight FTI Animation
          Ambilight Version
          3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Picture engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
          • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Smart TV

          SmartTV apps*
          • Netflix
          • HBO
          • YouTube
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • TITAN channel
          • NFT app*
          • STB Controller App
          OS
          TITAN OS
          Memory size (Flash)*
          8 GB

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          Screen mirroring
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Voice assistant*
          Amazon Alexa Built-in
          Smart Home experience
          • Works with Amazon Alexa
          • Works with Google assistant
          • Control4

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • AVI
          • HEVC
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC/H.265
          • AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • AAC
          • FLAC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SMI
          • .SSA
          • .SUB
          • .ASS
          • .TXT
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • HEIF

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          40 W
          Speaker configuration
          4 x 10 W full-range speakers
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS:X
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Clear Dialogue
          • A.I. Sound
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night Mode
          • Sound Personalisation

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.2
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          EasyLink 2.0
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          • External setting via TV UI

        • Supported HDMI video features

          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • HDMI VRR
          • AMD FreeSync Premium
          HDR
          • HLG
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+ Compatible

        • EU Energy card

          Energy class for SDR
          E
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a
          Networked standby mode
          less than 0.3  W
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Power

          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick Use Guide
          • Legal and safety brochure

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Anthracite grey bezel
          Stand design
          Anthracite grey stand

        • Dimensions

          Distance between 2 stands
          526  mm
          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
            • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
            • Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.