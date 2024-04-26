Search terms

    The Xtra

    4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

    75PML9009/12
    Overall Rating / 5
      Energy Label Europe F here
      for more information, download here (PDF 202.0KB)

      The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

      75PML9009/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      More colour. More detail. More thrills.

      Play with everything you've got. Watch from the edge of your seat. The Xtra gives you jaw-dropping detail and colour, great sound — and immersive Ambilight. From films to sports and games, nights in have never been bigger. See all benefits

        The Xtra 4K QD MiniLED Ambilight TV

        • 189 cm (75") Ambilight TV
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        • TITAN OS smart platform
        • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.

        Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

        Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        Quantum Dot technology for incredible colour and contrast.

        Quantum Dot technology for incredible colour and contrast.

        Bolder colours. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. The Xtra's Quantum Dot Mini-LED technology gives you bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast. You'll see more colours than ever before, and this Ambilight TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, so you get more detail in dark and bright areas too.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        Find it easily. TITAN OS.

        It's quick and easy to find what you love with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services, all in one place.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see. No more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR, FreeSync.

        Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR, FreeSync.

        Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion and great-looking graphics. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and, if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144 Hz VRR via HDMI.

        Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

        Remote made from recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

        The Xtra's metal stand looks sleek, and you can use Ambilight as instant mood lighting when the screen is off. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.

        Easy control

        Easy control

        You can use the slender TV remote to control your satellite or cable box too. For voice control, you can activate Alexa via the remote's dedicated Alexa button, or you can control your TV via Google smart speakers.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to films in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Ambilight TV as a central speaker.

        Supports all major HDR formats

        Supports all major HDR formats

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge light mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • AmbiSleep
          • Sunrise Alarm
          • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          • Ambilight FTI Animation
          Ambilight Version
          3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          75  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          189  cm
          Display
          4K UHD MiniLED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          120  Hz
          Picture engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
          • 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Smart TV

          OS
          TITAN OS
          Memory size (Flash)*
          8 GB
          Smart TV app*
          • Netflix
          • HBO
          • YouTube
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • TITAN channel
          • NFT*
          • STB Controller App

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          Screen mirroring
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Voice assistant*
          • Amazon Alexa built-in
          • RC with Mic.
          Smart Home experience
          • Works with Amazon Alexa
          • Works with Google assistant

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
          Picture Playback Formats
          JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          40 W
          Speaker configuration
          4 x 10 W full-range speakers
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.2
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS:X
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Clear Dialogue
          • A.I. Sound
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • Sound Personalisation

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.2
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          EasyLink 2.0
          • External setting via TV UI
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB

        • Supported HDMI video features

          HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
          • up to 4K 120 Hz
          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • HDMI VRR
          • AMD FreeSync Premium
          HDMI 3/4
          HDMI 2.0
          HDR
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+ Compatible
          • HLG

        • EU Energy card

          Off mode power consumption
          n.a
          Networked standby mode
          2.0 W
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          less than 0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Anthracite grey bezel
          Stand design
          Anthracite grey arch stands

        • Dimensions

          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm
          TV without stand (W x H x D)
          1670 x 970 x 85 mm
          TV with stand (W x H x D)
          1670 x 1031 x 368 mm
          Package carton (W x H x D)
          1879 x 1106 x 190 mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
            • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
            • Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.