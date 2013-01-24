Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Power cord
- Mini-jack to L/R cable
- Mini-jack to YPbPr cable
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Tabletop stand
- 2 x AA Batteries
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Android TV
Enlarge your viewing experience with a 75 inch Ambilight TV. Philips 7800 combines 4K Ultra HD and our powerful P5 Picture Processing Engine with Android TV and Ambilight for a non-stop entertainment journey. See all benefits
The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.
Micro Dimming Pro optimises the contrast on your TV based on the light conditions in your environment. A light sensor and special software analyse the picture in 6400 different zones so you'll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience-day or night.
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intended. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colours and detail like never before.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online.
DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialogue without any fluctuations, clipping or distortion.
A gust of wind, a leaf hitting the ground, the sound of tires zooming down a windy road. The little details are what bring the picture to life. Philips Sound Processing brings these details together with uncompromised sound clarity. Hear everything as the director intended with studio-grade sound mixing that supports original audio content and enhances sound when needed. Deep bass, clear dialogue and amazing accuracy are just the start.
