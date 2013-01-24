How to claim on your warranty

Go back to your reseller or contact the Philips Consumer Care team on 0800-7445 4775. If your claim is in line with the terms and conditions, you will be provided with a new lamp that is technically equivalent to a Xenon LongerLife lamp. If you go through the Philips Consumer Care service to receive a replacement, please send the defective Philips bulb in a protective package. Don't forget to include your receipt and pay the correct postage for the contact address in your country.