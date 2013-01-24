Home
    Xenon LongerLife

    Xenon warranty

    85415SYS1
    • We care about your safety — guaranteed We care about your safety — guaranteed We care about your safety — guaranteed
      Xenon LongerLife Xenon warranty

      85415SYS1

      We care about your safety — guaranteed

      We care about your safety — guaranteed

Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4-year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.

      Xenon LongerLife Xenon warranty

      We care about your safety — guaranteed

      Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4-year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years. See all benefits

      We care about your safety — guaranteed

      Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4-year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years. See all benefits

      Xenon LongerLife Xenon warranty

      We care about your safety — guaranteed

      Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4-year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years. See all benefits

        Xenon LongerLife

        Xenon LongerLife

        Xenon warranty

        We care about your safety — guaranteed

        Extend your 4-year warranty to 7 years, in 3 easy steps

        • Type of lamp: D1S
        • Pack of: 1
        • 85 V, 35 W
        Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4-year warranty for free.

        Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4-year warranty for free.

        Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4-year warranty for free.

        Simply register online to extend your warranty

        Simply register online to extend your warranty

        Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3-year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7-year warranty certificate.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        How to claim on your warranty

        How to claim on your warranty

        Go back to your reseller or contact the Philips Consumer Care team on 0800-7445 4775. If your claim is in line with the terms and conditions, you will be provided with a new lamp that is technically equivalent to a Xenon LongerLife lamp. If you go through the Philips Consumer Care service to receive a replacement, please send the defective Philips bulb in a protective package. Don't forget to include your receipt and pay the correct postage for the contact address in your country.

        The perfect, long-lasting Xenon lamp for your car

        The perfect, long-lasting Xenon lamp for your car

        Philips Xenon LongerLife replaces a single burned-out lamp. We highly recommend that you change your lamps in pairs to ensure greater and more homogeneous visibility for maximum safety. Long-lasting and economical, you will get perfect satisfaction driving in darkness.

        Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

        Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a matter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

        Warranty terms and conditions

        Warranty terms and conditions

        Register your lamp within 30 days from the date of purchase. The warranty is valid for up to 7 years or a maximum of 150 000 km, whichever comes first. The warranty is valid for non-commercial use only. This warranty is applicable to genuine Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps only. Philips is not responsible for the mounting, nor the postage — even if the failure happens during the warranty period. To claim your warranty, keep your warranty certificate and proof of purchase for the entire duration of the warranty. The general Philips warranty conditions also applies: www.philips.com/warranty

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks, such as a drop of cold water touching the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Xenon
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          PK32d-2
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon LongerLife
          Type
          D1S
          Designation
          D1S LongerLife

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          3350 ±300  lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 4300 K

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Long lasting
          Product highlight
          4-year warranty + 3 extra

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0,307  kg
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          13.1  cm

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          S1
          EAN1
          8727900372465
          EAN3
          8727900372472

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          153.5  g
          Height
          14  cm
          Length
          12.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          73.2  g
          Width
          6.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85415SYS1
          Ordering code
          37246533

