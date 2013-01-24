Home
    Xenon WhiteVision

    Xenon car headlight bulb

    85415WHVC1
    Safety has never been so attractive
      Xenon WhiteVision Xenon car headlight bulb

      85415WHVC1

      Safety has never been so attractive

      Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for your car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights.

        Safety has never been so attractive

        Ultimate white LED effect

        • Type of lamp: D1S
        • Pack of: 1
        • 85 V, 35 W
        Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

        Crisp, pure white beam cuts through darkness

        With a colour temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness. Thanks to Philips' patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision also provides an intense blue effect on the side of the road to ensure road signs and obstacles are reflected well by your low beam.

        100% road legal, 100% intense white light

        Xenon WhiteVision provides ECE-certified and road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without irritating oncoming traffic, thanks to a headlamp colour that's harmonised with LED lights.

        Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

        Maximum white light with a colour temperature of 5000 K means your headlights create better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light is better for concentration and helps you to stay alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Ultimate white effect to match the LEDs on your car

        Philips Xenon WhiteVision headlamps are the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights — similar to that of LEDs. With the same colour temperature as LED lights, Xenon WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your Xenon headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, Xenon WhiteVision provide a truly white light that is designed to be the perfect match for LED.

        Available in most popular Xenon lamp types: D1S, D2S, D2R

        To find out which Xenon WhiteVision car lights fit your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900374988
          EAN1
          8727900374971
          Packaging type
          C1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          85  V
          Wattage
          35  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 2500 h

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          5000  K
          Lumens
          3200 ±450  lm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          85415WHVC1
          Ordering code
          37497133

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          5.7  cm
          Length
          11.1  cm
          Width
          9.6  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.204  kg

        • Product description

          Type
          D1S
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          D1S WhiteVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon WhiteVision
          Technology
          Xenon
          Base
          PK32d-2

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          1
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Gross weight per piece
          97  g
          Height
          9.3  cm
          Length
          5.4  cm
          Net weight per piece
          73.2  g
          Width
          • 5.4  cm
          • 6.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Ultimate white LED effect

