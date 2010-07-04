Search terms

    Rechargeables

    Battery

    9VB1A17/10
    Enjoy your device longer
      Rechargeables Battery

      9VB1A17/10

      Enjoy your device longer

      Make sure that your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9 V battery. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it. See all benefits

        Enjoy your device longer

          Make sure that your devices are always ready with the 170 mAh 9 V battery. You can recharge it up to a thousand times and it will still be as powerful as the first time you use it. See all benefits

          Battery

          Enjoy your device longer

          • 9 V, 170 mAh
          • Nickel-Metal Hydride

          NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

          Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

          The battery for electronic toys and audio players

          The 170 mAh of energy keeps your electronic toys and audio players going longer.

          Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

          A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

          Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

          Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

          Ready to use

          The batteries can be used straight out of the pack.

          Technical Specifications

          • Power

            Battery Capacity
            170 mAh
            Battery type
            9 V Nickel-Metal Hydride
            Battery voltage
            8.4  V

          • Green Specifications

            Chemical composition
            Nickel-Metal Hydride
            Heavy metals
            • Cd free
            • Hg free
            Packaging material
            • Carton
            • PET
            Packaging type
            Clam shell blister

          • Product dimensions

            Width
            2.65  cm
            Height
            4.85  cm
            Depth
            1.75  cm
            Weight
            0.031  kg

          • Packaging dimensions

            Height
            12  cm
            Width
            8.3  cm
            Depth
            1.9  cm
            Net weight
            0.0335  kg
            Gross weight
            0.041  kg
            Tare weight
            0.0075  kg
            EAN
            87 10895 96298 8
            Number of products included
            1
            Packaging type
            Card
            Type of shelf placement
            Hanging

          • Outer Carton

            Length
            28.5  cm
            Width
            26  cm
            Height
            21  cm
            Net weight
            3.216  kg
            Gross weight
            4.51  kg
            Tare weight
            1.294  kg
            EAN
            87 10895 96299 5
            Number of consumer packages
            96

