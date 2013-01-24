Home
      Professional DJ Headphones

      Created in collaboration with 5-time world's best DJ award winner Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk, these headphones will add power and vibrancy to every tune. See all benefits

        50-mm drivers handling 3000 mW for distortion-free music

        50-mm drivers handling 3000 mW for distortion-free music

        High-powered 50-mm neodymium drivers engineered for 3000 mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.

        Closed-back and isolating cushions for total sound isolation

        Closed-back and isolating cushions for total sound isolation

        A closed-back architecture maximises bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.

        Twist-and-click detachable easy replacement ear cushions

        Twist-and-click detachable easy replacement ear cushions

        Bayonet mount ear cushions easily twist and click into place with the same secure mechanism as a camera lens. The soft ear cushions provide long-wearing comfort.

        90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

        90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

        Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 90° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to external sounds.

        Soft silicone headband for long-wearing comfort

        Soft silicone headband for long-wearing comfort

        The A3-PRO professional DJ headphones come with a soft silicone headband that makes them so comfortable you can forget you are wearing them, even after hours of mixing.

        6.3-mm threaded adapter connects to any music equipment

        The Philips professional DJ headphones come with a 6.3-mm threaded adapter that can plug into anything. Simply slip it over your headphones connector and plug it into your DJ turntable for unbelievable sound right from your decks. Do the same with your home Hi-Fi for a home music experience like no other.

        Coiled cable stretches to 1.8 m for more freedom of movement

        Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4-m-long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8 m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.

        Source-accurate sound for as-recorded music enjoyment

        Source-accurate sound reproduction brings you sound as it was recorded in the booth, without distortion or alteration, so the sound you hear is true to the original.

        Superior sound isolation for use in high-noise environments

        Soft sealing cushions isolate your ears from the outside world, so you can focus on the beat without distraction.

        Ultra-compact folding design for easy storage and carrying

        Designed to give you the best experience on the go, your Philips professional DJ headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage. Smart design and careful selection of components, like well-built hinges, allow the headphone parts to be manoeuvred with ease.

        Deluxe breathable ear cushions for comfort and ergonomic fit

        The materials used are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. The ear pads also seal in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          12 - 23,000  Hz
          Maximum power input
          3000 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Distortion
          < 0.5%
          Impedance
          16  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          108  dB
          Speaker diameter
          50  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          69 23410 72871 2
          Depth
          11  cm
          Gross weight
          0.6745  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Net weight
          0.3845  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.29  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.579  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 72871 9
          Height
          27.5  cm
          Length
          24  cm
          Net weight
          0.769  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          2
          Tare weight
          0.81  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm

            • 90-mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately at shop.philips.com and armadashop.com
            • Replaceable cables sold separately at shop.philips.com and armadashop.com