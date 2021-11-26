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All series

  • Every second you can enjoy fresh air
  • Every second you can enjoy fresh air
  • Every second you can enjoy fresh air
  • Every second you can enjoy fresh air
  • Every second you can enjoy fresh air
  • Every second you can enjoy fresh air

Discontinued

Series 6000Fresh Air Mask

ACM067/01

4.1
| (19) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Every second you can enjoy fresh air
Philips Fresh Air Mask redefines the level of breathing comfort via its Air Power technology, making masks a fashion accessory that you would love to wear every day, as it V-shapes your face.
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Breakthrough Air Power technology

Every second you can enjoy fresh air

  • Superior breathing comfort

Permeable material Air mesh to improve breathing experience

Selected from thousands of high-quality material, Air mesh guarantees your incredibly comfortable breathing comfort. The delicate grille pattern on the cover was scientifically designed to enable enough fresh air to come through, but not pollutants. With its high permeable quality that also achieves a good balance between robustness and elasticity, through thermo foaming processing to deliver the unprecedented breathing experience to you.

We take care of you

Can filter out 95% 3 μm particles during the first use

Golden anchor point

The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific analysis to effectively disperse the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

19

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

26/11/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Orima product

Het mondmasker helpt om makkelijker te ademen bij inspanning op plaatsen waar een mondmasker verplicht is. De filters zijn eenvoudig te vervangen en de accu blijft ongeveer 3 uur vol. Daarnaast helpt het masker ook om een beslagen (zonne)bril te voorkomen omdat de uitgeademde lucht niet boven het masker uitstroomt.

Pros

Mooi enb duurzaam masker wat echt doet wat je ervan verwacht

Cons

navullingen zijn moeilijk leverbaar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask

19/06/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Philips employee

Mondkapje zonder benauwend gevoel

[Employee of philipsglobal] Dit mondkapje heeft een ventilatortje met 3 standen, dit is het eerste mondkapje dat ik niet half op zet (normaal heb ik mijn neus niet in het mondkapje omdat ik dit gewoon vies en benauwend vind). Ik zelf ga hem gebruiken op plekken waar dit verplicht is, zoals in het vliegtuig. Ik heb hem ook gekocht voor mijn moeder met COPD die nu ook een mondkapje kan dragen.

Pros

Makkelijker ademhalen, frisse lucht, draagcomfort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask

20/05/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Mooi product

Heb astma en kan hiermee weer normaal mijn werk uitvoeren.

Pros

Hoeft niet perse een filter in.

Cons

Geen

This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask

This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask

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Disclaimers

  1. This is based on Philips internal lab results, only calculated for fan itself.

  2. Based on GB / T2428 / 1998 and Philips internal facial data

  3. With reference to the test conditions of the United States NIOSH and the Philips corporate standard, they are tested and certified by a third-party laboratory.

  4. Pollen size ranges from 15 to 200 µm (E. Pacini, Encyclopaedia of Ecology 2008). N95 filter has minimum efficiency (=95%) at the most penetrating particle size (=0.1 =0.3 µm).

  5. This is based on third-party test reports, calculated by Philips internal lab.