2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superior breathing comfort
Selected from thousands of high-quality material, Air mesh guarantees your incredibly comfortable breathing comfort. The delicate grille pattern on the cover was scientifically designed to enable enough fresh air to come through, but not pollutants. With its high permeable quality that also achieves a good balance between robustness and elasticity, through thermo foaming processing to deliver the unprecedented breathing experience to you.
Can filter out 95% 3 μm particles during the first use
The "golden anchor point" defined by the Philips laboratory through scientific analysis to effectively disperse the pressure of the mask on the bridge of the nose, cheeks and ears.
Awards
4.1
of 5
19
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Mondmasker 2021
26/11/2021
Nederland
Orima product
Het mondmasker helpt om makkelijker te ademen bij inspanning op plaatsen waar een mondmasker verplicht is. De filters zijn eenvoudig te vervangen en de accu blijft ongeveer 3 uur vol. Daarnaast helpt het masker ook om een beslagen (zonne)bril te voorkomen omdat de uitgeademde lucht niet boven het masker uitstroomt.
Pros
Mooi enb duurzaam masker wat echt doet wat je ervan verwacht
Cons
navullingen zijn moeilijk leverbaar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask
Sjoerdwal
19/06/2021
Nederland
Philips employee
Mondkapje zonder benauwend gevoel
[Employee of philipsglobal] Dit mondkapje heeft een ventilatortje met 3 standen, dit is het eerste mondkapje dat ik niet half op zet (normaal heb ik mijn neus niet in het mondkapje omdat ik dit gewoon vies en benauwend vind). Ik zelf ga hem gebruiken op plekken waar dit verplicht is, zoals in het vliegtuig. Ik heb hem ook gekocht voor mijn moeder met COPD die nu ook een mondkapje kan dragen.
Pros
Makkelijker ademhalen, frisse lucht, draagcomfort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask
Alingebruik
20/05/2021
Nederland
Mooi product
Heb astma en kan hiermee weer normaal mijn werk uitvoeren.
Pros
Hoeft niet perse een filter in.
Cons
Geen
This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask
This review was made for Series 6000 ACM067/01 Fresh Air Mask
This is based on Philips internal lab results, only calculated for fan itself.
Based on GB / T2428 / 1998 and Philips internal facial data
With reference to the test conditions of the United States NIOSH and the Philips corporate standard, they are tested and certified by a third-party laboratory.
Pollen size ranges from 15 to 200 µm (E. Pacini, Encyclopaedia of Ecology 2008). N95 filter has minimum efficiency (=95%) at the most penetrating particle size (=0.1 =0.3 µm).
This is based on third-party test reports, calculated by Philips internal lab.