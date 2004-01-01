Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking speaker

    AD300/12
    • Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone
      -{discount-value}

      docking speaker

      AD300/12

      Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

      Whether on your desk or somewhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

      Whether on your desk or somewhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.

      Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

      Whether on your desk or somewhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

      Whether on your desk or somewhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space.

      Similar products

      See all Docking station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speaker

        docking speaker

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Enjoy music from your iPod/iPhone

        • for iPod/iPhone
        • Clock display
        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          4 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker enhancement
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in

        • Convenience

          Clock
          • Digital
          • On main display
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adapter
          110-220 V

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.08  kg
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Packaging Depth
          136  mm
          Packaging Height
          153  mm
          Packaging Width
          241  mm
          Master carton weight
          2.38  kg
          Weight
          0.84  kg

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.